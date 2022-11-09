Haaretz - back to home page
Midterm Elections |

From Shapiro's Victory to AIPAC's Losses: Five Takeaways on Israel and U.S. Jews

The Jewish gubernatorial candidate easily beat Trump's far-right ally Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, while pro-Israel Democrat Elaine Luria is out in Virginia

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington

WASHINGTON – While the results of the U.S. midterm elections are still being counted, there is no doubt that Tuesday was a shocking disappointment for the Republican Party. An all-but-assumed red wave never manifested, while extremist GOP candidates embroiled in controversies touching upon antisemitism were soundly defeated.

