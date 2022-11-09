Runoff election in Georgia may decide fate of U.S. Senate, again

WASHINGTON - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is projected to defeat progressive Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in their hotly contested Wisconsin Senate race, according to NBC News.

No other competitive Senate race better encapsulated each party’s trending directions concerning Israel. Johnson had won the support of both AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition, despite him blocking the confirmation of the U.S. antisemitism envoy, Deborah Lipstadt, for nearly a year.

Open gallery view Republican Senator Ron Johnson thanks his supporters before leaving the venue of his election night party, while still awaiting results for U.S. midterm elections in Neenah, Wisconsin, yesterday. Credit: DANIEL STEINLE/ REUTERS

Johnson, who has vocally lent support to pro-Israel efforts in Congress, defended participants in the Capitol insurrection as people who “loved their country” unlike Black Lives Matter protesters. Lipstadt called his positions “white supremacy,” earning the ire of Johnson.

Barnes, meanwhile, was perhaps the most notable progressive Senate candidate running this cycle. During the 2021 Gaza war, the lieutenant governor and former interfaith community organizer tweeted “normalize saying Free Palestine.” The J Street-backed candidate added that “we cannot be more comfortable with chaos and the deaths of innocent children than we are with those two words. Our collective future deserves an end to the conflict. Lasting peace is well overdue. The longer this drags on, the more difficult a two-state solution becomes.”