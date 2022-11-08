Opinion |
For the Midterms, the GOP Is Reviving Its Most Infamous Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory
The MAGA world's midterms crusade against a mythically potent and satanic ‘antifa’ harks back to older conspiracy theories tied up with the far right and with toxic antisemitism
When a confederation of far-right activists, militia members, and Q-Anon adherents stormed the Capitol on January 6th, most of the American public acknowledged that the politics of resentment and toxic conspiracy theories caused the violence.
