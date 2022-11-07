These pro-Israel Democrats in New Jersey Are a Bellwether for Tuesday’s Midterms

WASHINGTON – Three New Jersey Democrats, each embodying a different aspect of pro-Israel support within the party, are running in hotly contested battles against Republican challengers on Tuesday.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer has become the epitome of a pro-Israel Democrat during his time representing the 5th Congressional District in the northernmost part of the state, with perhaps no other member of Congress being so closely associated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

He has attacked party orthodoxy, co-founding the Problem Solvers caucus aimed at promoting bipartisanship, while not withholding criticism of party leadership and the Biden administration – drawing ire and praise from the party’s progressive flank and center-right, respectively.

Gottheimer has led efforts criticizing the administration’s efforts at reentering the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and pushing it to press the United Nations over its open-ended commission of inquiry into Israel. He has also introduced legislation aimed at imposing financial sanctions on any foreign actor assisting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad or their affiliates.

Open gallery view U.S. Rep. Josh Rep. Josh Gottheimer speaking during a news conference in New York last August. Credit: John Minchillo/AP

Most notably, he spearheaded efforts to push the Democratic leadership to hold a full House vote on $1 billion in emergency funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system, immediately after progressive Democrats struck it from a stopgap funding measure.

He has been endorsed by the Democratic Majority for Israel and the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

This is all part-and-parcel with Gottheimer’s willingness to put his pro-Israel positions ahead of political niceties. He has publicly taken Democrats such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to task over their rhetoric on Israel. He has also called the BDS movement antisemitic, and combating it has been another of his rhetorical and legislative priorities.

The congressman used to be a speechwriter for former President Bill Clinton and has served his district since 2017. He has been a strong advocate for Democratic tentpoles such as health care access, fighting climate change and reducing gun violence.

He is running against Republican investment banker Frank Pallotta, who lost to Gottheimer by seven percentage points in 2020 despite being endorsed by then-President Donald Trump.

A Democratic super PAC and Gottheimer himself financially promoted Pallotta’s ties to Trump during the 2022 Republican primary, in hopes of elevating a candidate they believed would be less viable in a general election.

Pallotta, who has not been endorsed by Trump or the Republican Jewish Coalition this cycle, publicly questioned the 2020 election results before eventually accepting them. His position paper dismisses a two-state solution as “a fallacy lodged in the minds of anti-Israel policy ‘wonks,’” and says he “cannot and will not support the creation of a Palestinian state” under the current Palestinian leadership.

Pallotta has notably accused New Jersey’s government of inflating COVID-19 death tolls in 2020 so it could mandate a mostly-mail general election to boost Democrats. He has also promoted conspiracy theories such as the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine while flouting social distancing rules and vowing to introduce legislation outlawing masks.

Open gallery view Frank Pallotta, the Republican candidate for New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. Credit: Frank Pallotta/AP

Gottheimer has attacked Pallotta for his ties to domestic extremists, previously naming Pallotta-supporting Bill Hayden as a leader of self-styled militia the Oath Keepers and decrying his opponent for refusing to denounce the group.

Hayden, a member of the Republican State Committee and president of the Skylands Tea Party, sued Gottheimer for defamation, arguing that he has never been a member of the Oath Keepers. However, he has acknowledged inviting Oath Keepers to rallies he has organized and sharing social media posts, including logos of anti-government militia groups.

Israel expert

Gottheimer is not the only AIPAC-endorsed Democrat running in a tight battle. Rep. Tom Malinowski, the vice chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is considered one of the most important foreign policy voices in the House.

Malinowski had a distinguished career in foreign policy, serving as Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor and Human Rights Watch’s Washington director, earning endorsements from AIPAC, J Street, Democratic Majority for Israel and the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

Open gallery view Rep. Tom Malinowski, the Democratic incumbent for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. Credit: Julio Cortez/AP

Born in communist-era Poland before his mother fled to the United States when he was 6, Malinowski has been particularly well-versed on matters pertaining to Israel. This dates back decades to his time in the Clinton administration, culminating with his co-sponsorship of the 2019 resolution opposing settlement expansion and annexation.

Malinowski also supports unconditioned military aid to Israel and has strongly condemned BDS, while backing efforts to expand Israel’s regional integration and blocking Iran from obtaining access to drones.

He has also explicitly called out growing extremism and antisemitism within the Republican Party, co-sponsoring a 2020 resolution condemning QAnon and its associated antisemitism.

The two-term congressman has been among the most ardent critics of the NSO Group, calling for sanctions on the Israeli cyberoffense firm and further regulation of the “hacking-for-hire” industry. He has also been at the forefront of calls to redefine the U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship.

Despite his bona fides, Malinowski is running an uphill battle in the 7th Congressional District against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., whose family is New Jersey political royalty. The Republican State Senate leader came within 5,000 votes of unseating Malinowski in 2020, and has only been bolstered after redistricting pushed the swing district further red.

Open gallery view Tom Kean, Jr., the Republican candidate for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. Credit: Kean for Congress/AP

“As the leader of Republicans in the New Jersey State Senate, Tom Kean Jr. has a proven record of mainstream conservative leadership. By contrast, his opponent Rep. Tom Malinowski, is a J Street-endorsed, down-the-line liberal who backs the Green New Deal and never deviates from the party line,” the Republican Jewish Coalition’s endorsement reads, echoing Kean’s attacks linking Malinowski to economic inflation.

“Worse, Malinowski was a top leader of Human Rights Watch while that organization helped lay the groundwork for the BDS movement, and a key Obama administration official promoting the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. Tom Kean is a strong supporter of Israel and opposed the Iran deal,” the endorsement adds.

Malinowski, meanwhile, has attempted to paint Kean as a Trump-esque extremist, citing his dodging questions on whether he backed efforts to overturn the 2020 election, whether he believes January 6 represented “legitimate political discourse.” He also skipped a vote denouncing Trump’s incitement of the insurrection.

Rising star

Rep. Andy Kim – who is endorsed by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Democratic Majority for Israel and J Street – is widely viewed as a rising star in Congress.

Open gallery view Rep. Andy Kim, the incumbent Democratic candidate for New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AP

The first Korean-American member of Congress, he served on the National Security Council during the Obama administration and has served in various roles at the Pentagon, State Department and USAID.

Unsurprisingly, much of Kim’s legislative career has been oriented around national security policy, which often touches upon Israel given his presence on the House Armed Services Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The 40-year-old congressman is an advocate for maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge and subsequent bilateral aid to maintain its regional superiority, all while maintaining support for a two-state solution and co-sponsoring the 2019 House resolution opposing settlement expansion and annexation.

He garnered national attention after pictures of him on all fours, cleaning the Capitol following the January 6 insurrection, went viral; the suit he was wearing was even donated to the Smithsonian.

Kim, who defeated Jewish Republican David Richter in 2020, is now running in the 3rd Congressional District against Bob Healey, who defeated more extremist challengers in the Republican primary.

Open gallery view Bob Healey, Republican congressional candidate for New Jersey's 3rd District. Credit: Theresa Furmato Velardi/Courtesy Bob Healey for Congress via AP

The Republican Jewish Coalition, which devoted significant resources to promoting Richter and attacking Kim in 2020, has not endorsed Healey to date.

While Kim has a massive fundraising advantage due to his status as a rising Democratic star, a pro-Healey super PAC has accumulated a massive war chest on his behalf – largely bankrolled by $3 million in donations from Healey’s own mother. His family made its money after setting up the Viking Yacht Company in the 1960s.