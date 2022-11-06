Opinion |
U.S. Midterms: How the Antisemitic GOP Went Full Jeremy Corbyn
Corbynism and Trumpism have more in common than either camp might like to admit. And it’s on the issue of antisemitism where the parallels are starkest
For the past few years, many American Jews have quietly worried about “Corbynification”— that is, a particular brand of toxic antisemitism and conspiratorial extremism, of the type espoused and normalized by former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, which would find its way into U.S. politics. Recent developments have shown that this fear is not unfounded.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ