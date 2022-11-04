Haaretz - back to home page
Trump Says Will 'Very, Very, Very Probably' Run for U.S. Presidency in 2024

The ex president's inner circle is considering announcing a presidential bid on November 14, according to Axios

Reuters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa.Credit: Stephen Maturen - AFP
Reuters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa on Thursday.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.

