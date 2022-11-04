ADL Calls on Advertisers to Pause Spending on Twitter Over Hate Proliferation Under Musk

WASHINGTON — Dozens of the most prominent civil rights groups and nonprofit organizations in America issued a joint call for advertisers to pause their spending on Twitter amid concerns about the social media platform since Elon Musk’s takeover several weeks ago.

“We met with Elon Musk earlier this week to express our profound concerns about some of his plans and the spike in toxic content after his acquisition. Since that time, hate and disinformation have proliferated, and he has taken actions that make us fear that the worst is yet to come,” the Stop Hate for Profit coalition said in a statement.

“At this point in time, we are calling on advertisers to pause their spend globally until it becomes clear whether Twitter remains committed to being a safe place for advertisers as well as society overall,” it added.

Musk had met with representatives from several organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt and Yael Eisenstat. Musk pledged that “Twitter will continue to combat hate and harassment,” including antisemitism, following the meeting, but organizations’ alarm only grew in the days since.

“Since that meeting, Musk permitted Kanye West to start posting again. From Ye’s ‘Death Con 3’ tweet to Kyrie Irving promoting an antisemitic film, we've seen celebrities use Twitter to disseminate antisemitic conspiracy theories and hate to tens of millions of followers,” the ADL said.

Open gallery view Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump in 2018. Credit: Evan Vucci /AP

The ADL further noted that Twitter failed to remove a tweet from antisemitic podcaster Adam Green, which described Judaism as “savage, evil and wicked" to his 28,000 followers, under the guise that it did not violate its community guidelines.

“Antisemitic extremist groups continue using Twitter to organize and share propaganda. Prominent members of the white supremacist-led National Justice party are actively sharing antisemitic and racist content and also provide links to extremist platforms,” the ADL noted.

The ADL further decried Twitter platforming the Boston Mapping Project, which came under controversy for calling on activists to “dismantle” Jewish community institutions over their support of Israel.

It also noted that a 4chan-driven campaign has empowered users to flood Twitter with antisemitic imagery since Musk’s takeover, receiving at least 16,000 mentions. Beyond this, the ADL warned that Musk’s controversial mass layoffs have led to the gutting of staff that supported combatting antisemitism on Twitter.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America,” Musk wrote in a tweeted response.

Open gallery view ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Credit: Courtesy of ADL

Greenblatt had praised Musk earlier this month as an “amazing entrepreneur and extraordinary innovator,” calling him the “Henry Ford of our time” – a total reversal of Greenblatt’s warnings about Musk’s takeover earlier this year.

Following backlash over the comparison to the notorious antisemite, Greenblatt acknowledged the reference was wrong though he remained cautiously optimistic about Musk.