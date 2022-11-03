AIPAC and Democrats Clash Over Progressive Candidate Summer Lee

WASHINGTON – The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Democratic Party are in a fierce spending war against each other, after both invested significant financial resources in a Pennsylvania House race days before the midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (the House Democratic campaign arm) is shoring up support for progressive candidate Summer Lee with a six-figure advertising spend in her 12th Congressional District, according to a DCCC official.

The significant sum comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invested $2,000 in hopes of buoying Lee, who is running against Republican Mike Doyle to replace retiring Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle (no relation).

The race is much closer than anticipated, partly due to the potential confusion regarding the namesake Doyles. National Republicans have not only targeted Lee but are attempting to connect her with neighboring Pennsylvania Democrats running competitive House races of their own.

AIPAC is meeting the DCCC investment with an additional $1,155,169 in mail and television ads from its United Democracy Project, bringing the super PAC’s total spend in the past several days to over $1.2 million.

Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed AIPAC, saying “the billionaires who fund AIPAC are spending $1 million against [Lee] because she stands with working people and against corporate greed. Democrats must unite and condemn this super PAC, and do everything possible to elect Summer.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also blasted the pro-Israel lobby. “Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of U.S. democracy,” she said, urging her supporters to donate or volunteer with Lee’s campaign.

United Democracy Project-funded mailers accused Lee of being an extremist on defunding the police, abolishing prisons and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. They also charged that she wants to “totally dismantle” the Democratic Party.

The TV ads, meanwhile, accused her of being “really radical” after voting against tough sentencing for those who abuse the elderly.

The new campaigns mimic the United Democracy Project playbook that emerged following Lee’s primary victory earlier this year, when it spent $2.7 million promoting Steve Irwin in his unsuccessful battle against Lee.

The super PAC would go on to spend millions of dollars on Democratic primaries – a significant portion of which funded attack ads that had nothing to do with a candidate’s position on Israel.

Lee’s campaign has spent $263,000 in the past week amid concerns that she is in danger of losing the race, previously considered a shoo-in given that the district, which includes northern parts of Pittsburgh, is historically a Democratic stronghold.

An independent United Democracy Project poll preceding its latest involvement showed that the race was tight, UDP spokesperson Patrick Dorton noted. “We’re a single-issue organization and have monitored lots of races in the general election. We look for races where we can have an impact,” he said.

A DCCC poll, meanwhile, shows Lee leading Doyle by 14 percentage points – 54 to 40 percent – with 6 percent undecided.

“They want to paint young Black women as extreme because we have a vision for a safer future for all of us. A vision that doesn’t involve corporate tax cuts for billionaires, but living wages for working people. Where our reproductive freedom is protected and Medicare is funded,” Lee said regarding AIPAC’s entry into the race.

“But that’s too extreme for AIPAC’s Republican donors. Because they want a different extreme. Right-wing extremism: anti-abortion. Anti-gun safety. Anti-Social Security & Medicare. Antisemitic. Pro-corporate handouts. Pro-insurrection,” she added.

UDP’s Dorton said Lee “would be a likely anti-Israel ‘squad’ member, wants to condition aid to Israel, questioned Israel’s right to defend itself during the Gaza rocket attacks and aligns herself with Israel’s most fervent critics in Congress.”

Lee recently held a fundraiser alongside progressive members of Congress who have previously attracted AIPAC’s ire, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

“There is no question Summer Lee would undermine the U.S.-Israel relationship as a member of Congress. We said that in the primary, we’re saying it now,” Dorton added.

AIPAC’s opposition to Lee effectively means it would rather have Doyle serve in Congress. He has supported positions deeply unpopular with the vast majority of the American-Jewish community, including federal abortion bans and opposition to background checks on gun purchases.

Open gallery view Supporters waiting for the arrival of Summer Lee and Sen. Bernie Sanders at an election rally in Pittsburgh. Credit: Rebecca Droke/AP

He has also refused to distance himself from Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has been enmeshed in controversies related to antisemitism throughout his campaign. Dorton declined to comment on Doyle’s relationship with Mastriano.

J Street National Political Director Laura Birnbaum said that AIPAC’s actions against Lee “make clear that they really mean it when they say that nothing matters to them other than unquestioning support for Israel - not the survival of American democracy, nor the core values and concerns of the majority of Jewish Americans.”

Over 240 members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish-American community also released a public letter following revelations of UDP's spend backing Lee and condemning AIPAC.

AIPAC’s super PAC came under significant scrutiny during the primary cycle for its tactics, all while being significantly bankrolled by gifts from Republican megadonors. It spent a total of $26.2 million – exclusively on Democratic primaries – with $10.5 million funding attack ads in the nine races in which it directly involved itself. That made United Democracy Project among the greatest spenders this cycle.

Toward the end of the cycle, however, UDP adopted a new strategy in which it funneled money to other super PACs, which then used the funding to attack progressive candidates and bolster more centrist candidates. This was successful in New York, where Daniel Goldman defeated Yuh-Line Niou, but failed in Minnesota when Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly emerged victorious over Don Samuels.

“We are proud of our political involvement in supporting pro-Israel candidates – both Democrats and Republicans – and opposing detractors of America’s alliance with the Jewish state such as Summer Lee. An important aspect of our political involvement has shown that being pro-Israel is completely consistent with progressive values,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann said.

“We have supported 148 pro-Israel Democrats, including over half of the Congressional Black Caucus and Hispanic Caucus and almost half of the Progressive Caucus. Importantly, we are strongly supporting pro-Israel Democrats in close races such as Elaine Luria. We will continue to work to build broad bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Wittmann added.

AIPAC has raised millions for pro-Israel Democrats running in competitive races around the country such as Don Davis, Steven Horsford, Vincente Gonzalez and Susie Lee. Its super PAC is also spending in a Democrat vs. Democrat battle in California on behalf of a Nancy Pelosi-endorsed candidate.

Its federal PAC, meanwhile, has endorsed 109 Republican members of Congress who refused to certify the 2020 presidential election results.