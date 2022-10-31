Jewish Groups Slam Oz for Backing Mastriano Amid Antisemitism Controversies

WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and a variety of U.S. Jewish organizations sharply condemned his Republican rival Mehmet Oz on Monday for standing by GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, despite the antisemitism that has been an ever-present factor in the latter’s campaign.

“The antisemitism we are hearing from Doug Mastriano and his surrogates is vile and dangerous. I denounce and condemn this hate that is corrupting our politics and fomenting violence in the strongest possible terms. It makes us all less safe,” Fetterman said in a statement. Mastriano has accused his Jewish opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, of being out of touch with ordinary people while invoking antisemitic tropes.

“Dr. Oz’s continued support of Doug Mastriano and his hate is disturbing. In fact, all Oz has said about Mastriano is that he supports him. Oz and Mastriano have both embraced a radical agenda that would ban abortion without exceptions and continues to spread false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, but Oz’s continued support for Mastriano’s increasingly hateful and antisemitic campaign is disqualifying,” added Fetterman, who recently attacked Oz for soliciting donations at a fundraiser while speaking in front of one of Hitler’s old cars at a California museum.

Numerous Jewish groups across the Democratic political spectrum, including J Street, the Democratic Majority for Israel political action committee, Jewish Democratic Council of America, Democratic Jewish Outreach (Pennsylvania) and Pittsburgh Jews Unite Against Extremism released a rare joint statement condemning Oz.

“Mehmet Oz has campaigned side by side with Doug Mastriano, who has repeatedly used antisemitic tropes and associated himself with white nationalist rhetoric and ideology. Despite the recent rise in antisemitism, Oz has refused to denounce Mastriano’s hate speech and instead continues to endorse and support him,” the groups stated.

They also slammed the Senate candidate for his planned appearance at a rally besides Mastriano and former U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of Election Day on November 8.

“This coming weekend, Oz will again stand with Mastriano and reaffirm his support at a rally with Donald Trump. Just as Mastriano is dangerous and extreme, so too is Oz. Sensible voters of both parties must reject Mehmet Oz and the bigoted company he keeps,” they said.

Open gallery view Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz at an event with Nikki Haley in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, last week. Credit: Mark Makela - AFP

When calling his Democratic rival out of touch with ordinary voters, Mastriano has implicitly cited as evidence Shapiro’s active participation in the Jewish community and the fact that he sends his children to Jewish day school.

Mastriano has come under repeated criticism for his links to the far-right social media platform Gab and its CEO Andrew Torba. He paid Gab a $5,000 consulting fee earlier this year and defended the fact that Torba gave his campaign a $500 donation.

The Republican Jewish Coalition spent an additional $350,000 in funding two anti-Fetterman attack ads, bringing the total race spend to $1,850,000 - the organization's single largest-ever in a midterm election.

"With one week before Election Day, Dr. Oz has all the momentum in the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. This is because John Fetterman has been exposed as totally unfit to serve," said RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks.

The statements come days after Mastriano’s wife, Rebecca Mastriano, defended her husband’s alleged close relationships with antisemites and his trafficking in antisemitic tropes. “As a family, we so much love Israel. In fact I’m going to say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do,” she told the media during a campaign event in Manheim last Saturday.

Open gallery view Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano addressing the media in Manheim last Saturday, Credit: Mark Makela - AFP

In the lead-up to next week’s midterms, many Republicans and other right-wing figures have found themselves embroiled in controversies related to antisemitism. The comments by Mastriano’s spouse and others reflect the tactics being used by a number of the candidate’s non-Jewish supporters: Criticizing his Jewish critics for not demonstrating what they, the supporters, deem to be “acceptable” Judaism.

Mastriano has previously compared gun control reform to 1930s Nazi policy and shared an image saying that legal abortion was worse than the Holocaust. Many Republican Jewish voters in Pennsylvania have indicated that they will vote for a split Shapiro/Oz ticket.