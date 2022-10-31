AIPAC Super PAC Makes First-ever Spend on Democrat vs. Republican Race Against Summer Lee

WASHINGTON - AIPAC's United Democracy Project Super PAC on Sunday made its first-ever spend in a Democrat vs. Republican election battle, setting a new landmark for the pro-Israel organization's political experiment launched ahead of the primaries.

UDP is spending $78,684 against Summer Lee — the Democrat that was the initial target of UDP's significant spending aimed at defeating progressive candidates they deemed harmful to the U.S.-Israel relationship. AIPAC's Super PAC unsuccessfully spent $2.7 million in hopes of defeating Lee and promoting Steve Irwin in their Pennsylvania primary battle.

Lee's victory, meanwhile, helped dictate UDP's playbook for the duration of the cycle: spending millions of dollars on Democratic primaries, a significant portion of which funded attack ads that had nothing to do with a candidate’s position on Israel.

Lee is currently running against Republican Michael Doyle to replace retiring Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle (no relation). She is running a much closer race than anticipated, perhaps in large part due to the potential confusion regarding the two separate Doyles.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invested $2,000 in hopes of buoying Lee, and her campaign has endeavored to clarify the differences between the two Doyles.

“AIPAC’s Super PACs spent millions of dollars in the Democratic primary attacking Summer Lee, falsely suggesting she wasn’t a real Democrat. Now, eight days before Election Day, they are spending thousands to elect an extremist anti-choice, insurrectionist-aligned Republican," Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas said.

“It’s time for Democratic Party leadership to finally denounce AIPAC’s active role in campaigning for and funding a Republican majority in Congress. Democratic Party leaders must demand AIPAC stop spending against Summer Lee and that Democratic resources be invested to help elect the first Black woman to ever represent Pennsylvania in Congress," she added.

UDP has also involved itself in a California House runoff between two Democratic candidates, spending more than $500,000 to bolster Kevin Mullin over David Canepa in the state's 15th congressional district. Mullin had received the most votes in the June primary to succeed retiring Rep. Jackie Speier, though the race still goes to a runoff per California's open primary system.

While Canepa has previously tweeted "peace for Palestine," the ads are similar to UDP's primary strategy where it only highlights Mullin's support for reproductive rights while making no allusion to Canepa nor his Israel-Palestine positions.

"Special interest PAC alert. AIPAC has now spent more than $500,000 to support my opponent and now a cryptocurrency billionaire has given him $100,000 in dark money. Will they reach $1 million? I work for you not special interests," Canepa said about UDP's spending in his race.

UDP came under significant scrutiny during the primary cycle for its tactics, all while being significantly bankrolled by gifts from Republican megadonors. It spent a total of $26.2 million — exclusively on Democratic primaries — with $10.5 million funding attack ads in the nine races in which it directly involved itself, making UDP among the greatest spenders this cycle.

Toward the end of the cycle, however, UDP adopted a new strategy in which it funneled money to other Super PACs, which then used the funding to attack progressive candidates and bolster more centrist candidates. This was successful in New York, where Daniel Goldman defeated Yuh-Line Niou, but failed in Minnesota when Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly emerged victorious over Don Samuels.

AIPAC and UDP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.