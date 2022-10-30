Tree of Life Rabbi: Shame on You, America – You Let Antisemitism Grow

WASHINGTON – Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was leading services at his Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018 when a white nationalist gunman burst in and murdered 11 Jewish worshippers, in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Four years on from the Tree of Life massacre, Myers finds himself in a unique position: How do you deal with personal trauma while serving as an avatar for anti-Jewish hatred that’s reaching unprecedented levels in your homeland?

He has been forced to reckon with a United States where antisemitism has only grown and been normalized through political and cultural figures.

“It is disgraceful. Shame on you, America: you let it grow in this petri dish,” the rabbi says in an interview.

Myers and his congregation mark the tragedy every year on two dates: the solar calendar anniversary of October 27, and the lunar calendar anniversary of the 18th of Heshvan (which falls this year on November 12).

“The yahrzeit is more internal, personal and congregation-focused,” he says of the anniversary. “The solar, universal date is when we gather and mourn with the entire greater community and model what we the Jewish community do to mourn and recall.”

“We have a Torah story, we offer 18 acts of participating in gemilut hasadim [actions of loving kindness] over the course of 10 days,” he explains. “We show the community: ‘This is how you respond.’”

Open gallery view A candle is lit in memory of Daniel Stein, one of 11 worshippers killed four years ago when a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, during a commemoration ceremony in Pittsburgh last Thursday. Credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP

The past four years have seen previously unimaginable developments in the United States: the COVID pandemic; a fundamentally altered country; growing minority-based prejudices, and subsequent efforts to combat such hatred. On top of this, the Tree of Life tragedy is a never-ending trauma for Myers and his community.

“It doesn’t get easier,” he admits. “The passage of time doesn’t mean that the fourth commemoration is a percentage easier than the third. For me in my dual capacity as a survivor [and community leader], it brings back memories of those exact moments.” This creates an unparalleled burden for Myers, who has to reckon with being both the public face of the tragedy and leader of an irrevocably damaged community, while simultaneously reckoning with his own personal trauma.

“It isn’t easy. There are times when the personal has to be pushed aside for the moment to take care of communal needs. But then there are times where the personal need is greater and takes precedent,” he says. “There will be times where I just have to say no, because self-care is also really important.”

Myers is mindful of the constant evolution he and his fellow survivors are undergoing. “I see us as in a state of healing, not healed. I don’t know if I can ever say we’ll be healed. Events can occur that rip the scab off and retraumatize,” he says.

‘Moral decay’

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Myers had only served as rabbi and cantor at the Tree of Life for just over a year when the massacre occurred. Sadly, antisemitic acts have only increased in the United States in the subsequent years – whether it be another bloody tragedy like at the Poway synagogue in California or shooting at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey, antisemitic comments from public figures such as President Donald Trump or members of Congress, or conspiracy theories related to the Pittsburgh shooting itself.

Trauma manifests in different ways for different people, Myers says, making his job even more challenging. “It depends upon where the person is at in their healing at that particular moment of that particular day. The potential is there for any word or deed to retraumatize someone. I have to be sensitive and alert, and aware that it can and will happen,” he says.

For his part, Myers says he has “acquired additional tools in the toolbox” to help him navigate the tensions of being both a leader and a survivor, which he encounters on a daily basis. Those tools include “friendships, connections with a wide range of good, caring, loving, decent people throughout the world. A better understanding of what it means to be a survivor, since I am one. A better understanding of the impact of violence upon others. A better understanding that trauma does not occur immediately, but can occur years later and reoccur and reoccur,” he recounts.

“I have strong faith in God – that God is there to guide me and help me say the right things: I put all that together and do my best on any given day. It’s all I can offer,” Myers says.

As a pulpit rabbi, he never involves himself in specific political races for fear of losing tax-exempt status, which is a valued resource for his congregation. However, it is impossible not to consider how relevant various political races are to his tragedy thanks to GOP candidates’ ties to Gab – the social media platform that is widely seen as a haven for antisemites and white supremacists, hosting the kind of messaging that played a central role in the Pittsburgh massacre.

He is also forced to confront the duality of being a survivor of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U. S. history and of being an American Jew who is witnessing unprecedented levels of overt antisemitism.

“There is a moral decay occurring in the body of America,” he says. “Antisemitism is just the beginning; it moves beyond antisemitism to cover other minority groups. All good people need to not merely post on social media – they need to speak out loudly and firmly say: ‘This is unacceptable. This is not what it means to be an American.’”

Myers stresses that the Jewish community should not be expected to find the solution to antisemitism. “The victims can’t fix the disease. It’s the people who permit the disease to grow who are the ones who need to fix it,” he says.

In the years since the attack, he has made interfaith cooperation a central tenant of his public-facing activism – a move as much strategic as it is personal.

“All the minority groups in the United States that face this evil ... when we band together, we form a majority of America. We need to be the vocal majority, not the silent majority, and say ‘Dayenu’ [enough]. It’s unacceptable and un-American. It must stop now, not tomorrow,” he asserts.

“Our country cannot begin to reach the potential it’s capable of if the regular news is of antisemitic statements and actions, or words and actions against any other group. It’s an impediment toward the potential we can achieve,” he says.

Open gallery view Tree of Life synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers receiving a hug during a Commemoration Ceremony in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood last year. Credit: Gene J. Puskar / AP

Overcoming the bullies

Despite the current state of America, Myers is not without hope or optimism. “My experiences have shown that there are far more good people out there than not good. You need to have enough strength to work together to overcome these bullies. When you stand up to a bully, inevitably the bully will cower. People need to be able to stand up and say no,” he says.

He is mindful of the famous quote by Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller about Nazi Germany coming for socialists, trade unionists and Jews before they came for him, but there was no one left to speak for him.

“I’ll just reverse the order: ‘They came for the Jews – I didn’t respond because I’m not a Jew.’ Guess what: they’re going to come for your group next. It’s imperative that the interfaith work must continue,” he says.

“We have so much more in common in our humanity, in our basic human needs. Those things can unite us. We have the potential to be powerful allies to work together to achieve greatness,” Myers adds. “That’s what my work is about: To foster those relationships and grow allyship, so we can combat antisemitism and all the other forms of racism, prejudice and bigotry that exist in the United States.”

To that end, Myers and his community are in the midst of creating a new institution – which is currently titled Tree of Life Inc. – based on the vision of eliminating antisemitism. “We’re going to build a world-class institution that will house the Tree of Life synagogue in perpetuity,” he says. “It will house a museum and a memorial. It will be a place to learn, to grow and to create change. People will look and go, ‘Wow, look what they achieved after what happened to them.’”