NBA Star Kyrie Irving Joins the Antisemitic Conspiracy Bandwagon

WASHINGTON – All-star NBA point guard Kyrie Irving has come under fire for promoting an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts, though has maintained he has not done anything wrong.

Irving, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets and became one of the most notable anti-COVID vaxxers in America during the pandemic, posted the link to a 2018 movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," based on a 2015 book of the same name.

The movie, as reported by Rolling Stone, purports to reveal the “real truth about the slave trades,” including that "the Jewish slave ships that brought our West African negro or Bantu ancestors to slave ports owned by [Jews]."

The film also decries mass media as "the biggest tool of indoctrination, brainwashing and propaganda that the world has seen" and that it has been "helping Satan deceive the world" for centuries. The documentary then falsely attributes a fabricated quote relaying supposed Jewish control over society to "Ashkenazi Jew" Harold Rosenthal, an aide to the late Sen. Jacob Javits. The fake quote first originated in a 1978 pamphlet by noted antisemite Walter White Jr., who manufactured the interview with Rosenthal to push the antisemitic conspiracy theory.

The book further alleges that anti-Black racism can be traced back to "European Jewish documents and in the teachings of the Talmud book in Judaism," while further linking Judaism to Freemasons, Lucifer and Satan. It additionally refers to the "Jewish controlled news media" while pushing tropes that "European Jews gained control of our thinking" by "using control of our money and the Mass Media."

The tropes pushed by the book and film were most recently pushed by Kanye West during his now-infamous Tucker Carlson interview. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, this logic has been utilized by the Radical Hebrew Israelite extremist group since the late 1960s to promote antisemitism, including "preaching they and only they are the true Israelites of the bible and perpetuate the antisemitic belief that 'so-called' Jews have stolen their identity and 'birthright.'"

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said "I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," adding "this is bigger than basketball."

Irving would later tweet that "I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The 'Anti-Semitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions." During a Saturday press conference, however, Irving took a much more combative tone, insisting he was not going to "stand down" despite Tsai's condemnation.

"I'm not here to argue over a person or a culture or a religion and what they believe. Nah, this is what's here. It's on a public platform. Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people? So out of all of the judgment that people got for me posting, without talking to me, and then I respect what Joe said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride of how proud I am to be [of] African heritage, but also to be living as a free Black man here in America, knowing the historical complexities for me to get here," he said.

"I'm only going to get stronger because I'm not alone. I have a whole army around me," Irving added. He also attempted to distance himself from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his claims that Sandy Hook was a false flag operation, though said he posted a video of Jones discussing "secret societies in America of occults. And it's true."