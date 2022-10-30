Far-Right GOP Candidate Mastriano’s Wife: ‘We Love Israel More Than Most Jews’

WASHINGTON – The wife of Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, hit back at criticism of her husband’s alleged close relationships with antisemites and his trafficking in antisemitic tropes, declaring that the couple loves Israel more than many Jews.

In answer to a question posed by Israeli journalist Nathan Guttman from the Kan public broadcaster, Rebecca Mastriano said that “as a family, we so much love Israel. In fact, I’m going to say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do, I have to say that.”

She added that she and her husband have been involved for “at least 10 years [in] outreach to Israel and Jerusalem. We have – I had – visited Israel, say, for five years. We’re just an average family, we’re not wealthy, wealthy people,” she added.

In the lead-up to the U.S. midterms on November 8, many Republicans and other right-wing figures have found themselves embroiled in controversies related to antisemitism. These include former U.S. President Donald Trump, who mentioning his support for Israel in an effort to deflect accusations of anti-Jewish hatred, while also deeming American Jews who vote Democrat as “disloyal.”

Mastriano, a state senator, is running for governor against Jewish Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general.

The comments by Mastriano’s spouse and others reflect the tactics being used by a number of the candidate’s non-Jewish supporters: They have criticized his Jewish critics for not demonstrating what they, the supporters, deem to be “acceptable” Judaism.

This was recently demonstrated by former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who is currently advising Mastriano. She criticized Shapiro for “being a secular Jew, at best.”

Mastriano himself alienated potential Jewish voters after accusing Shapiro of being out of touch with ordinary people, implicitly citing as evidence the Democratic candidate’s active participation in the Jewish community and the fact that he sends his children to Jewish day school. The GOP candidate defended himself by noting that he did not mention the school’s religious affiliation.

In addition, he has come under repeated criticism for his associations with the far-right platform Gab and its CEO Andrew Torba, after paying the platform a $5,000 consulting fee earlier this year and defending the fact that Torba gave his campaign a $500 donation.

Mastriano was also present in Washington during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has previously compared gun control reform to 1930s Nazi policy, and shared an image saying that legal abortion was worse than the Holocaust.