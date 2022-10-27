Pennsylvania Election Defined by Far-right Extremism Draws Obama and Trump

WASHINGTON – The three most recent U.S. presidents are the latest high-profile figures to devote significant attention to the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama released an ad entitled “My Friend” on behalf of Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro, directly calling out Republican candidate Doug Mastriano’s controversial record that has frequently embraced antisemitism.

“Pennsylvania, it’s up to you. The power is in your hands. We can turn a blind eye to white nationalism and conspiracy theories, or we can fight for an America where truth matters,” Obama said.

Mastriano has alienated potential Jewish voters after accusing Shapiro of being out of touch with ordinary people, implicitly citing his active participation in the Jewish community as evidence. He has also attracted growing national scrutiny over his proximity to white supremacists, election deniers and COVID-skeptics.

“There’s a lot on the line for my friend. Josh Shapiro for governor: you can trust him to be the leader we need right now,” Obama added.

Shapiro has known Obama since 2006, and was one of his first supporters during the bruising 2008 primary battle against Hillary Clinton. Obama also endorsed Shapiro in his own tough primary for attorney general – a rare move for a sitting president in a competitive state attorney general race.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will head to Latrobe three days prior to the November 8 elections to stump for both Mastriano and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz – all while Obama and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to campaign alongside Shapiro and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Biden has campaigned alongside Fetterman several times in recent months, bucking a trend of Democrats running in competitive Senate races who have endeavored to keep the president at arm’s length amid Republican attacks.

Open gallery view Former U.S President Donald Trump speaking at a "Save America" rally in Robstown, Texas, last week. Credit: Brandon Bell - AFP

Trump has previously stumped for Mastriano, telling supporters that “nobody felt more strongly, or feels more strongly, about election integrity than Doug. Maybe me, I’m not sure.” He then repeated lies that the election was “rigged” and “we won Pennsylvania by a lot.”

Trump’s praise for Mastriano came after the gubernatorial candidate publicized associations with far-right platform Gab and its CEO Andrew Torba. Mastriano paid the platform a $5,000 consulting fee earlier this year, and later defended receiving a $500 donation from Torba – who has repeatedly made antisemitic comments since launching Gab.

Mastriano was also present in Washington during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has previously compared gun control reform to 1930s Nazi policy and shared an image saying that legal abortion is worse than the Holocaust.