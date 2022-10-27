One in Six American Jews Say U.S. Should Be a Christian Nation, Pew Survey Finds

WASHINGTON – American Jews are outliers when it comes to religion’s role in U.S. law, daily life and politics, according to a new survey published Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

The survey comes as increasing numbers of religious and political leaders have embraced a “Christian nationalist” label for the United States. Yet while many Americans believe the country should be a “Christian nation,” there is greater disagreement on whether this should also manifest itself in everyday political life.

Thirty-six percent of Jewish respondents said the founders of America originally intended for the United States to be a “Christian nation.” Sixteen percent of Jews said they believed it should be a “Christian nation,” while 8 percent said the Bible should have more influence than the will of the people on U.S. laws if there is a conflict between the two.

These were all the lowest totals of any religiously affiliated group, and significantly below the average of U.S. adults.

Thirty-five percent of Jews surveyed said religion is gaining influence in American life, while 62 percent said it is losing influence – each the highest and lowest totals of any religiously affiliated group surveyed and surpassing the national average for each.

While more Americans are expressing an increasingly positive view of religion, U.S. Jews are bucking this trend. Twenty-three percent of Jews have a net positive view of religion. Only 3 percent believe religion’s growing influence is good and 19 percent believe religion’s declining influence is bad. Again, these marked the lowest totals of any religiously affiliated group surveyed.

Fifty-three percent of Jews hold a net negative view of religion, with 31 percent saying religion’s growing influence is bad and 23 percent said religion’s declining influence is good. These were the highest totals of any religiously affiliated group.

Twenty-one percent of Jews believe life in America for those with strong religious faith has become easier and 45 percent believe it is about the same – the highest totals of any religious group surveyed. Thirty-two percent, meanwhile, believe it has become harder – the lowest of any religious group.

The prevailing view among Christians, according to the survey, is that living in the United States has gotten harder over the past decade for people who have strong religious faith.

Twenty-eight percent of Jews, meanwhile, believe life in America for those who do not believe or practice a religious faith has become easier – second only to white evangelicals. Forty-three percent of Jews believe it is about the same and 29 percent believe it is harder, the lowest total of any religious group surveyed.

Jews are more in the middle when it comes to the role that houses of worship should play in elections. Twenty-two percent of Jews believe houses of worship should favor one candidate over another during political campaigns. This is slightly above the national average, and more than Catholics but less than Protestants.

Seventy-seven percent of Jews believe houses of worship should not do this – in line with the national average (slightly less than Catholics but notably more than Protestants).

Jews are below the national average when it comes to the question of whether houses of worship should express their views on day-to-day social and political questions, with 28 percent being the lowest total from a religious group. Seventy-one percent believe houses of worship should keep out of political matters – more than any other religious group and above the national average.

Jews are also far more likely than Christians to say religious organizations have too much influence in politics, with 63 percent saying it’s too much compared to a 42 percent national average.

Only 29 percent of Jews stress that the Bible should have a great deal or some influence on U.S. law – well below the 47 percent national average and the 63 percent of Christians who agree. However, the 69 percent of Jews who feel the opposite is well above the 51 percent national average.

American Jews were already more inclined to believe that the U.S. Supreme Court is friendly toward religion, and that number has dramatically spiked since spring 2019 – from 29 to 53 percent. Both totals far surpass the national average and any other group, religious or otherwise.

Only 7 percent of Jews believe Supreme Court justices should bring their own religious views into how they decide major cases, significantly below the national average and lower than any other religious group. In contrast, 70 percent of Jews feel that the Supreme Court justices have overly relied on their religious beliefs – also more than the national average and any other religiously affiliated group.

Similarly, 58 percent of Jews believe recent Supreme Court decisions have helped the interests of Christians; this is nearly 20 percentage points higher than the national average and more than any other religious group.

Beyond this, 77 percent of Jews said that these decisions have hurt women and 55 percent said they have hurt people in the LGBTQ+ community – both above the national averages and more than any other religious group.

For the questions about whether the founders intended the United States to be a “Christian nation” and whether it should be one, the survey included 123 interviews with Jewish respondents, with an effective sample size of 61 and a 95-percent confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 12.5 percentage points.

For the question about the Bible and the will of the people, the survey included 230 interviews with Jewish respondents, with an effective sample size of 97 and a 95-percent confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 10 percentage points. These margins of error conservatively assume a reported percentage of 50 percent.