Kanye West Escorted Out of Skechers' HQ After Showing Up Unannounced

Looking to rebuild his fashion brand following an industry-wide backlash against a series of antisemitic comments, rapper Kanye West visited a Jewish-owned sneaker firm in California on Wednesday to apparently propose a new partnership— and was escorted off the premises.

According to the online gossip outlet TMZ, West, also known as Ye, walked, uninvited, into the Manhattan Beach headquarters of Sketchers only two days after his Yeezys shoe line was dropped by German sportswear manufacturer Adidas due to his "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” words.

The rapper “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” Skechers told TMZ in a statement. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said.

Adidas released a statement on Sunday announcing its decision to sever ties with West as the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” following weeks of antisemitic remarks and his public claim that he "can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me.”

He was also dropped by his talent agency and companies like Gap and Foot Locker have declined to continue stocking his products.

West has been banned from social media and condemned by the Biden administration following his recent outburst of highly public antisemitic remarks earlier this month, in which he accused Jews of shutting down “anyone whoever opposes your agenda” in a pair of posts on Instagram and Twitter.

After his initial posts were taken down he tweeted that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” adding that he “actually can’t be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also.”

During a subsequent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, West claimed that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, had orchestrated the Abraham Accords between Israel and Gulf states “to make money," and complained about his children attending a school that celebrates Kwanzaa instead of Hanukkah as "at least it [Hanukkah] will come with some financial engineering."

West later rejected an invitation from the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, doubling down on his recent anti-Jewish tropes and conspiracy theories by claiming on a podcast that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust museum.”

West noted that his outbursts came after Dov Charney, the Jewish founder of Los Angeles Apparel, would not release his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt widely condemned as racist, though West said “it’s because he’s Jewish.” West would later say: “Don’t say ‘fuck Black Lives Matter’ or you will be cancelled by the Jewish media.”

“This is my exact point: Jewish people have owned the Black voice, whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt or all of us being signed to a record label or having a Jewish manager or being signed to a Jewish basketball team or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney,” West said on an appearance of the Drink Champs podcast.

The White House sharply condemned West last week, declaring that “there is no room, absolutely no room, no place in our political discourse, to be having that type of really vile conversation or comments being made.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said he was "extremely pleased" by the backlash in response to U.S. rapper Kanye West's antisemitic outbursts.

"I am extremely pleased, objectively, as an Israeli, as a Jew, as a human being... to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West," Herzog said in an interview with U.S. broadcaster CNN.

"History teaches us, that usually it starts with hating Jews, with blaming Jews," Herzog told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hospitalized for psychiatric care two years ago.

DPA contributed to this report.