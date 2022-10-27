In First, Netanyahu to Address Major Jewish Republican Confab After Elections

WASHINGTON—Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to address the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in November, the first time the Israeli leader has ever addressed the yearly confab.

The event, which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18-19, comes weeks after both the Israeli election and the U.S. midterm elections. Netanyahu, who may be in the midst of forming a governing coalition at that date, will appear via satellite in a fireside chat with RJC CEO Matthew Brooks and RJC Board Chairman Norm Coleman, who served as Minnesota's senator from 2003 to 2009.

“We are incredibly excited to once again be welcoming key GOP leaders to the RJC Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas this November. Republican Jews from across the country will be celebrating big 2022 victories, and ringing in the first ‘kosher’ 2024 cattle call of the presidential election cycle," said RJC national political director Sam Markstein.

Saying the RJC was "honored by [Netanyahu's] participation and engagement with our leadership," Markstein added that the former prime minister "will be addressing RJC at a consequential time: with the upcoming elections in Israel, Iran projecting itself more forcefully into the war in Ukraine with Russia, as well as the release of his new autobiography, 'My Story.'"

Brooks has previously noted "there's not much daylight between Netanyahu and Republicans, at least Republican election leaders."

Netanyahu's appearance comes amid long-standing criticism from his Israeli political opponents, namely Prime Minister Yair Lapid, stating that he is aligning too closely with the U.S. Republican Party and former U.S. President Donald Trump while harming Israel's strategic goal of bipartisan U.S. support.

Lapid has made improving Israel's ties with Democrats one of his main goals since he became foreign minister in former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government, and efforts have continued since he became prime minister.

“The management of the relationship with the Democratic Party in the United States was careless and dangerous,” Lapid said last year at the Foreign Ministry's handover ceremony. “The Republicans are important to us, their friendship is important to us, but not only the friendship of the Republican Party. We find ourselves with a Democratic White House, Senate and House, and they are angry. We need to change the way we work with them.”

Miriam Adelson, the RJC's primary patron, has had her own complex relationship with Netanyahu. She and her late husband, GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, were among Netanyahu's key supporters prior to a falling out that coincided with the criminal investigations against the former premier.

She told police investigating one of the corruption investigations that she was "utterly furious" that he was not eager to form a coalition in 2015 with Habayit Hayehudi due to Sara Netanyahu's personal feelings toward Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

The relationship was further strained when it was revealed Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes discussed ways of reducing the circulation of Adelson-owned Israel Hayom, which has been widely viewed as an unofficial personal donation from the Adelsons to Netanyahu due to its fawning coverage.

The event also comes as potential Republican 2024 presidential candidates aim to secure the support of RJC as a whole and of Adelson in particular. Among the key speakers are former Trump administration officials, such as former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Other speakers include nationally recognizable figures touted as potential Trump challengers such as Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Tim Scott.

Significant members of Congress are also slated to appear, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who may very well be on his way to becoming House speaker by the time of the conference – as well as leading Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Bill Hagerty and Rick Scott and Rep. David Kustoff.

Adelson, whose family spent $90 million on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, has already donated $10 million to Republican midterm efforts. She has reportedly pledged, though, to sit out the 2024 primary.