Pelosi, Schumer Invite Herzog to Address Congress for Israel’s 75th Anniversary in 2023

WASHINGTON – Top congressional Democrats have invited Israel President Isaac Herzog to address a rare joint session of Congress at an unspecified date, to mark next year’s 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described Israel’s founding as “one of the greatest political achievements of the 20th century.

“It has always been a point of pride for our country that President [Harry S.] Truman immediately recognized the State of Israel at its establishment. Since that landmark moment, the United States and Israel have shared an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values and friendship,” they wrote Herzog, currently visiting Washington for the first time as president.

“Across the decades, the United States Congress has been proud to stand in solidarity with Israel on a bipartisan and bicameral basis. It is our hope that Congress will have the opportunity to hear from you at this historic and joyous milestone in the success of the State of Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance,” they added.

Israeli dignitaries have addressed joint sessions of Congress eight times – more than any other country. Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the most recent example, addressing a 2015 joint session coordinated with the Republican leadership and aimed at torpedoing then-U.S. President Barack Obama’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.

Open gallery view Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking before a joint session of Congress in 2015. Credit: AP

Pelosi and Schumer’s invitation came hours after the House speaker welcomed Herzog alongside a delegation of Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Herzog had earlier met with leaders of U.S. Jewish organizations, where attendees – speaking on condition of anonymity – said they discussed questions on Iran, gender and pluralism, anti-Zionism in the United States and Israel’s upcoming election next Tuesday.

He then met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who lauded the recent Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement mediated by the United States, as well as efforts at bolstering Israel’s regional integration, combating Iran’s aggression in both the Middle East and Ukraine, and de-escalating tensions in the West Bank.

The Israeli president also discussed his vision for how Israel can build upon the Abraham Accords, alongside former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.

Herzog will spend his final day in Washington on Wednesday meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, prior to returning to Israel.

Elsewhere in Washington, senior U.S. and Israeli civilian and military officials convened the first in-person bilateral Joint Political-Military Group since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. U.S. officials, led by State Department counselor Derek Chollet, welcomed an Israeli delegation led by Defense Ministry Director General Amir Eshel to discuss matters of joint concern and mutually beneficial opportunities.

The group, formed in 1983 by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, is the State Department’s primary security and political-military dialogue with Israel. It aims to strengthen bilateral security cooperation while considering the regional and global security context.