Jewish Democrats Compare GOP Extremism to Rise of Nazis in New Campaign Ad

WASHINGTON – A new campaign ad by Jewish Democrats aims to highlight the parallels between the rise of Nazism and current extremism in the Republican Party.

“History shows what happens when leaders use hatred and white nationalism to divide people. History may repeat itself unless we act. Hate and tyranny don’t stop themselves, they must be stopped,” the ad states.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America’s political action committee launched the new campaign on Wednesday, targeting Jewish voters in swing states ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

The ad juxtaposes images of Nazi Germany with those of present-day America, including the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville; the arson attack on the German Reichstag in February 1933 and the January 6 insurrection; Donald Trump being flanked by U.S. flags and Adolf Hitler being surrounded by Nazi flags; police violence against demonstrators in both countries; Nazi salutes to Hitler mirrored by Trump supporters offering similar gestures to their leader; and antisemitic graffiti seen in both countries.

The ad concludes with film of Jews lining up in Nazi Germany.

The Anti-Defamation League criticized the ad, calling it "an inappropriate depiction that trivializes the history of the Holocaust.

"While we share a sense of urgency on voting & agree there are currently unprecedented threats to U.S. democracy, suggesting this is akin to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the imminent savagery of the Nazi regime Is wrong. There are better ways to make the point," the ADL added.

The JDCA responded that the ad "was inspired, in part, by ADL studies demonstrating the unprecedented number of extremists running for office — all Republicans," noting that it contains no Holocaust imagery or images from the 1940s.

Throughout this election cycle, the Jewish Democrats have endeavored to spotlight Republican candidates’ ties to white supremacism, the far right and antisemitism – though the new ad is the most direct link made to date.

GOP politicians to draw widespread criticism have included Pennsylvanian gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has repeatedly been accused of making antisemitic comments about his Jewish rival, Josh Shapiro; Senate candidate Blake Masters in Arizona, who previously linked the U.S.’ entry into World War I to the “houses of Morgan and Rothschild”; and Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, who defended a donor’s use of a swastika ahead of a fundraiser last year.

The Jewish Democratic Council PAC will spend nearly $250,000 promoting the 30-second ad, targeting Jewish Democrats and independent Jewish voters online in key swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“This ad demonstrates that nothing less than the future of our democracy and security are on the ballot in this election,” said Jewish Democratic Council CEO Halie Soifer.

“White supremacy and extremism have been normalized within the Republican Party, and pose a grave threat to Jewish Americans and other minorities,” she said, adding that “MAGA Republicans have attacked our democracy and rights, which is why we’re mobilizing Jewish voters nationwide in support of Democratic candidates who champion our values, defend democracy and reject hateful extremism.”

Open gallery view Then-President Donald Trump appearing on large screens as supporters participate in a rally ahead of the January 6 Capitol insurrection in 2021. Credit: John Minchillo / AP

The PAC released a similar ad during the presidential election race in September 2020, hours before Trump failed to condemn white supremacy while seemingly inciting the far-right Proud Boys group to “stand back and stand by.”

Amy Spitalnick led the effort to hold the white supremacists and neo-Nazis behind the Charlottesville rally legally accountable while serving as Integrity First for America’s executive director. She echoed Soifer’s comments.

“Violent extremism, hate, and authoritarianism have been wholly normalized by the right, jeopardizing our communities and our democracy. But we are not powerless – and we can stop history from repeating itself if we understand the urgency of this moment and take action,” Spitalnick said.