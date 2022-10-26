AIPAC, J Street Take Rival Sides in Tight Congressional Race in Nebraska

WASHINGTON – The Midwestern state of Nebraska is the unlikely setting for a face-off between pro-Israel groups in the upcoming midterm elections. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s political action committee is backing incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon, while the J Street PAC is supporting his Democratic challenger, Tony Vargas.

AIPAC’s flagging of Bacon as a “key endorsement,” calling him an “unwavering supporter of the U.S.-Israel alliance,” alongside Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia, underscores the political tightrope it has crafted for itself in competitive races that will likely determine which party controls the House following the midterm elections

The third-term congressman serves on the House Armed Services Committee and has been arguably the leading Republican advocate for U.S.-Israel ties from a legislative perspective.

The 30-year U.S. Air Force vet was at the forefront of legislation aimed at building upon the Abraham Accords and preventing Iran from acquiring drones, while partaking in bipartisan efforts aimed at pushing the Biden administration to deal with Iran via sanctions as well as committing to unconditioned military aid to Israel.

He has also been a vocal defender of Israel during military conflicts with Hamas, co-sponsored a resolution denouncing the BDS movement and joined a campaign pushing the administration to reject International Criminal Court investigations into Israel.

Bacon spearheaded efforts to fund Holocaust education in schools, led efforts urging federal law enforcement to investigate the Boston project mapping Jewish groups under the guise of support for BDS and led criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris after she attended the inauguration of Honduras Vice President Salvador Nasralla, who along with his wife has made a string of antisemitic comments.

His seat has been identified as a key potential Democratic flip since he was first elected, defeating progressive Democrat Kara Eastman in both 2018 and 2020.

Understanding the nature of his Omaha district, Bacon has found himself voting for Democratic legislation alongside small numbers of Republicans, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill, the Respect for Marriage Act (that aimed to codify same-sex marriage into law) and the CROWN Act banning discrimination against Black hairstylists.

“He’s prevailed against well-funded challengers because his mainstream conservative views are a good fit for his Omaha-based district. RJC PAC has backed all of Don Bacon’s campaigns because he is an exemplary congressman and we’re proud to do so again in 2022,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said in its endorsement of him.

However, Bacon, who is not Jewish, provoked widespread opposition from the American-Jewish establishment after co-founding the congressional “Torah Values” caucus, which was criticized as a misguided effort in the fight against antisemitism.

His district voted for Biden in 2020, and his seat became more vulnerable in recent months thanks to his support for a nationwide abortion ban without exceptions.

While he acknowledged that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he called participants in the pro-Trump January 6 rally preceding the Capitol insurrection “patriots.”

Bacon was also accused of resorting to whataboutism when asked why he didn’t openly condemn Trump’s recent antisemitic threats against American Jews.

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar “aren’t GOP. Anti-Zionist zones in universities aren’t GOP. The assaults on our Jewish friends in NYC are not GOP. I deplore all antisemitism and not selective. I appreciate the support of AIPAC and RJC,” he tweeted.

Trump, meanwhile, has called Bacon a “bad guy” and endorsed his 2022 primary challenger, saying: “Good luck, whoever you are!” Bacon, in turn, has criticized Trump’s temperament, though has not explicitly ruled out supporting him should he run again in 2024. He has attracted endorsements from notable Trump critics in the Republican Party such as outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Vargas, the son of Peruvian immigrants, is a former public school teacher and school board member, serving as a state senator since 2017. His time in public service has been defined by bipartisan efforts aimed at improving health care access, school investment and innovation.

Also endorsed by the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Democratic Majority for Israel, Vargas is a similarly strong proponent for U.S.-Israel ties. He supports the U.S. role in helping Israel keep its qualitative military edge while maintaining missile defense systems such as Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling.

Vargas advocates for a two-state solution as “the only way to preserve Israel as a Jewish democracy,” believing a U.S. leadership role in the matter is required. To that end, he argues that “Israel must end its illegal settlement activity in the West Bank, refrain from any unilateral acts of annexation and respect human rights in the Palestinian Territories.”

With the two candidates reportedly running neck and neck in the race, AIPAC’s financial support for Bacon has increased exponentially. Its PAC bundled $25,675 on Bacon’s behalf in September alone – nearly double the totals it had raised for him in the months prior.

While AIPAC will undoubtedly point to its endorsements of both Luria and Bacon as proof of its single-minded focus on U.S.-Israel relations, the fact remains that Luria is largely in lockstep with the vast majority of Jewish voters, while Bacon is not.

The U.S. Jewish community overwhelmingly supports abortion access, with 83 percent of Jewish voters saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey.

Furthermore, 82 percent of Jewish voters disapprove of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to this year’s Jewish Electorate Institute annual poll, while 56 percent say the ruling makes them more motivated to vote in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of Jewish voters say abortion is the most significant issue when considering their vote this election, second only to the future of democracy.