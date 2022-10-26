Opinion |
Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?
From Trump's slurs to campus controversies, the debate about how Jewish identity and Israel are connected is often frenzied. But do U.S. Jews have a fundamentally flawed idea about what constitutes Zionism?
Debates over the presumed Jewish connection to Israel are everywhere these days. UC Berkeley Law School has seen an uproar around whether or not Zionist speakers are welcome; a prominent Reform rabbi in Manhattan is seeking to push back against anti-Zionism through a new program called 'Amplify Israel'; and former U.S. president Donald Trump recently tweeted that “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”
