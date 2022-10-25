The China Conundrum: Does Xi Jinping’s All-powerful Status Make War Inevitable?

“It was the rise of Athens, and the fear that this instilled in Sparta, that made war inevitable” – Thucydides’ “History of the Peloponnesian War” (fifth century B.C.E.)

China was never a liberal democracy. Even the minor political reforms and limited relaxation of political restraints and party control introduced in the 1980s by Deng Xiaoping – considered “the architect of modern China” – and by his successors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, fell well short of transforming China and installing political democratization and liberalization.

Yet parallel to the broad-scale and expansive “state capitalism” that catapulted China from an agriculture-based, developing country into a vast and ubiquitous economic superpower, second only to the United States, Chinese politics were not rigidly totalitarian. There was collective leadership, there were consultative entities and processes, and there was politics: factions, competing power centers, bureaucratic checks and balances.

Until Xi Jinping.

His confirmation to an unprecedented third term as “paramount leader” – a powerful combination of chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, head of the Central Military Commission and president of the People’s Republic of China – continues the process he instigated of reversing any sign of democratization and openness.

Since his rise to power in November 2012, Xi has turned China into a full and repressive “surveillance state,” marked by censorship and stifling of any form of dissent at all levels, transforming the political system into an almost-Stalinist particracy.

In the foreign policy realm, he began the process of manifest Chinese nationalism, a large-scale and ambitious military modernization and naval buildup, and pledges to exert China’s “rightful and justified” power abroad.

That sets the stage for confrontation with the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waving during the introduction of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, in Beijing Sunday. Credit: WANG ZHAO - AFP

This potential collision course raises many questions, none of which became clearer after last week’s Communist Party congress.

Are China and the United States destined to maneuver themselves into an inevitable war? Does this relationship resemble other crises in the international system, in which a hegemon in decline is challenged by an ascending power and the outcome is armed conflict, total or limited?

Conversely, is the United States really a declining hegemon? Has China perhaps reached the apex of its real power? Is this possibly a new model of superpower rivalry where war is avoidable as long as de-escalation mechanisms are installed and abided by?

There are several conventional wisdoms to describe the current status of U.S.-China relations. The countries are locked in a superpower rivalry in two spheres: China challenging U.S. dominance over the tenets of the international order, and hegemony in the Pacific and Southeast Asia. China’s economy, which was 10 percent of the U.S.’ gross domestic product in 1980 and is now about 65 percent, will supposedly surpass the United States within a decade or two, and by 2025 there will be a tripolar world order: the United States, China and India.

Parenthetically, that claim about China was made 10 years ago about 2020, yet never materialized.

The new conventional wisdom is that China’s economy is in a downward spiral, but the country intends to flex its muscles. With Xi’s consolidation of power at the Communist Party congress, China has entered a new phase: dispensing with the “100 years of national humiliation” due to Western and Japanese perfidy, and it will now project its power.

All this ostensibly leads to the conclusion that a conflict between the U.S. hegemon and the Chinese challenger is inevitable.

But is that really the case? If you look at history, yes it is. If you observe Xi’s accumulation and concentration of power and rhetoric, yes it is. However, if you look at China’s economy and its links to and reliance on the global economy, the answer may be: no, it isn’t

Of course, the dynamics of an ongoing and escalation-prone conflict, even if both sides impose self-restraint, may still produce miscalculation leading to inadvertent but escalatory hostilities, as described by Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman in their book “2034: A Novel of the Next World War.”

Yet a war is not necessarily an immutable law of political nature – or is it?

The Thucydides Trap

Greek historian Thucydides (c. 460-400 B.C.E.), considered the “father of scientific history” for his standards of chronology, evidence-gathering and context, had clearly never heard of China or the United States of America. Yet in the last few years, his name has often been evoked when American-Chinese relations are discussed and the specter of a conflict increases. This is thanks to Harvard scholar Graham Allison’s elaboration and research based on the above Thucydides quote regarding Athens and Sparta.

Allison essentially defines the Thucydides Trap as a pattern of structural stress that results when a rising power challenges a ruling one. While Thucydides referred to the Athenian-Spartan war and its inevitability, Allison researched the past 500 years and found that these conditions have occurred 16 times. War broke out on 12 of those occasions, while it was averted four times thanks to creative statecraft involving mutual compromises.

The modern “trap” is equally applicable and discerns an inherent structural tendency toward conflict when an emerging power threatens to displace an existing great power as either or both a regional or global hegemon.

In the 20th century, there have been six such cases, and four ended in large-scale wars: China and Russia against a resurgent Japan at the beginning of the century; World War I, when Britain, aided by France and Russia, confronted Germany; World War II, where Britain, France and the Soviet Union fought Nazi Germany’s Third Reich; and the U.S.-Japan rivalry and conflict in the Pacific, which then became part of WWII.

It is noteworthy that in the superpower rivalry and enmity between the United States and Soviet Union – a classic potential case of the Thucydides Trap – direct war was successfully averted.

The second decade of the 21st century presents a structurally perfect test-case scenario of the Thucydides Trap: the United States and China. In fact, Allison sounded the alarm in his 2017 book “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap?” He argued that war is preventable if the contours, characteristics and dynamics that formulate the “trap” are recognized, and checked and regulated by both powers ahead of time.

The book has a condensed version in an article Allison published in The Atlantic two years earlier. That article was most likely read by Xi himself (or a foreign policy adviser/confidant), since he actually used the term “Thucydides Trap” a few years ago. The state-run Xinhua News Agency did likewise last week, reporting from the Chinese Communist Party congress. Both argued that it should and can be avoided.

Yet Xi’s Marxist-Leninist-nationalist political credo and the unprecedented power he has accumulated may suggest otherwise.

Newspaper reports on the new Politburo Standing Committee led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, following the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party last week. Credit: FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

Who is Xi?

Xi Jinping is a “Red princeling,” despite the fact his father was purged and excommunicated by Mao Zedong. The fall from grace was so steep that when the 13-year-old Xi was publicly humiliated, his own mother was jeering him from the crowd, distancing herself from the counterrevolutionary.

After Mao’s death, the young Xi embarked on a political career that saw him rise through the ranks of the party in Fujian, a coastal province on the Taiwan Strait. (For more on his background, political career, and profile and ultimate rise to power, I recommend the contextual and masterful Economist podcast.)

Three events, or trends, were formative in Xi’s political ascent:

1. The dissolution and disintegration of the Soviet Union.

2. The wild corruption that engulfed the newly rich in China during the economic boom years, particularly the “Little Red Palace scandal.” Both proved to Xi that political relaxation combined with corruption would destroy the Communist Party – and with it, all of China’s achievements would go to ruin and it would eventually collapse.

3. The Arab Spring of the early 2010s, which to Xi was indisputable evidence of what happens when regimes polluted by corruption “liberalize.”

For him, the only way to avoid China and the Chinese Communist Party unraveling at the seams was to tighten and forcefully reassert party control. Hong Kong and billionaire businessman Jack Ma (of Alibaba Group fame and fortune) both learned this the hard way.

The latest enhancement and concentration of power complete’s Xi’s reversal of China’s course from Deng to a system that is much more similar politically and ideologically to Mao’s.

China under Xi is richer and stronger, no doubt. It is also exponentially more repressive and a complete police state.

China, the U.S. and the world according to Xi

For 20 years, until 2012, China’s leaders stressed “a period of important strategic opportunity” – meaning that in the absence of a real and imminent threat against it, China should concentrate on economic growth and expansion. That expression was a permanent feature in official statements, speeches and documents.

Then came Xi. Not only did he not use the term; he replaced it with the mellow-sounding but ominous-meaning “dangerous storms on the horizon.”

This reflects a growing recognition that China has positioned itself on a collision course with the United States. Naturally, China sees the problem and burden as one for the Americans.

A People's Liberation Army member looking through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan's frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, in August. Credit: Lin Jian / Xinhua via AP

Xi represents a school of thought in Chinese foreign policy which asserts that “the American Order” and the post-1945 Pax Americana are in inexorable decline: China’s trajectory is upward and forward, while the declining United States arrogantly clings to an international order that it shaped and dominated, but which reflects 1945 geopolitical realities. This order, therefore, must be contested, and changes and adaptations recognizing China’s ascent must be made or exacted.

In this respect, Xi perceives himself as the leader who navigated China away from the margins of world politics, and from a position of weakness – always mindful of and indulging the Americans – to potential power and then to projecting power.

This drives all of his foreign policy initiatives: the Belt and Road Initiative that strategically seeks to challenge the American order’s very structure; the brutal clampdown on Hong Kong; and the repeated threats against Taiwan.

The era of China gaining strength and power, while playing by the existing rules of the international order, is arguably over. Xi is also signaling that the era of Chinese pragmatism is over. China is now an anti-status quo power. This is why Vladimir Putin, despite initial Chinese anger at his invasion of Ukraine and subsequent disappointment at Russia’s performance and strategic debacle, is still seen through the prism of a zero-sum game with the Americans – and therefore an ally, albeit one Beijing is growing impatient with.

Xi has three major foreign policy goals: to make China the uncontested, preeminent Asian power; to establish China as a superpower of equal status to the United States; and to expand Chinese economic power and political outreach to an extent that enables it to challenge the world order.

Is this consistent with evading the Thucydides Trap? Not really.

Something that could help avert a Sino-American war is the Chinese economy. Unlike the Soviet Union, it is reliant on global markets and is currently undergoing major crises. In the end, Xi has 1.3 billion citizens to feed and keep content. Being very repressive internally and stretching thin and far externally may prove too much.