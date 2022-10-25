Adidas released a statement on Sunday announcing its decision to sever ties with Kanye West as the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," following the controversial rapper's recent comments against Jews and subsequent claim that he "can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me," The Washington Post reported.

The statement comes after weeks of silence on the issue, and adds that Adidas will "end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payment to Ye and his companies," describing West's comments as "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous" and adding that they "violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," The Post reported.

West has been banned from social media and condemned by the Biden administration following his recent outburst of highly public antisemitic remarks earlier this month, in which he accused Jews of shutting down “anyone whoever opposes your agenda” in a pair of posts on Instagram and Twitter.

After his initial posts were taken down he tweeted that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” adding that he “actually can’t be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also.”

During a subsequent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, West claimed that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner had orchestrated the Abraham Accords between Israel and Gulf states “to make money," and complained about his children attending a school that celebrates Kwanzaa instead of Hanukkah as "At least it [Hanukkah] will come with some financial engineering."

West later rejected an invitation from the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, doubling down on his recent anti-Jewish tropes and conspiracy theories by claiming on a podcast that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust museum.”

West noted that his outbursts came after Dov Charney, the Jewish founder of Los Angeles Apparel, would not release his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt widely condemned as racist, though West said “it’s because he’s Jewish.” West would later say: “Don’t say ‘fuck Black Lives Matter’ or you will be cancelled by the Jewish media.”

“This is my exact point: Jewish people have owned the Black voice, whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt or all of us being signed to a record label or having a Jewish manager or being signed to a Jewish basketball team or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney,” West said on an appearance of the Drink Champs podcast.

West then all but dared Adidas to follow behind companies like Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase in cutting ties with him, stating that he "can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me."

The White House sharply condemned West last week, declaring that “there is no room, absolutely no room, no place in our political discourse, to be having that type of really vile conversation or comments being made.”

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hospitalized for psychiatric care two years ago.