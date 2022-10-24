Opinion |
From Trump to Mastriano: What the Christian Right Is Really Telling American Jews
When the Doug Mastriano campaign questions the Jewish identity of Josh Shapiro, it shouldn’t be seen just as political rhetoric but as indicative of the larger threat by the Christian nationalist right against American Jews
Last Friday, Jenna Ellis took to Twitter to declare that Josh Shapiro, the Jewish Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Governor in next month’s gubernatorial election, is in fact not a real Jew at all, but “at best a secular Jew in the same way Joe Biden is a secular Catholic — both are extremists for gender transition surgeries on minors and no limits on abortion.”
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ