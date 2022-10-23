'Time to Take a Side': U.S. Lawmakers Push Israel on Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Prominent U.S. lawmakers from both parties have expressed their displeasure at Israel for refusing Ukraine’s request for defensive military equipment to combat Russia’s invasion.

Despite their vocal criticism, along with similar complaints from security pundits, the Biden administration has indicated it will not publicly press Israel to change its position.

Ukraine’s request to Israel last week followed Russia’s deployment of Iranian attack drones against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, amid growing concerns that it could also deploy Iranian ballistic missiles.

While Israel has provided Kyiv with humanitarian aid and protective equipment for medical teams, it has publicly refrained from providing weapons or defense capabilities due to fears of angering Moscow, potentially resulting in a reciprocal move in Syria.

“Israel needs to get off the sidelines. Israel is a part of the community of democracies and it needs to stand up for Ukrainian democracy,” Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week. “I just don’t buy that countries like Israel need to play both sides. This is a moment where you have to take a side and you have to stand with the people of Ukraine,” he added.

Murphy, who chairs the Senate subcommittee dedicated to the Middle East, noted that Israel is not the only country that possesses the Iron Dome missile defense system that could potentially help Ukraine.

“The United States, in fact, could move toward transferring some of our Iron Dome capabilities to Ukraine, as well. I think Israel can do much more here,” the Connecticut senator said, adding: “These drones are absolutely devastating when they hit civilian areas.”

Other than Israel, only the United States currently possesses the Iron Dome system, which is produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in collaboration with Raytheon Technologies. Two batteries were delivered to the Americans two years ago and have been successfully tested in different scenarios, including the interception of cruise missiles and drones.

Despite that, the U.S. Army is not currently deploying the system and has its sights on competing technologies. The U.S. Marines also conducted a successful Iron Dome launch, combined with the use of U.S. systems for tracking, missile control and fire control.

One of Washington’s foremost critics of the current U.S.-Saudi relationship, Murphy also noted the linkage between the Russian offensive and OPEC+’s cut in oil production and the trickle-down effect this has on Iran – which now has military personnel in Crimea aiding the Russian offensive.

“We’ve got to continue to push the Saudis to stop financing this war,” he said. “It’s the money that Russia gets from these high oil prices that allows [it] to buy the technology from Iran, and we can do more, Israel can do more, to try and increase the missile defense capabilities inside Ukraine.”

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who was critical of Israel last March for not swiftly issuing sanctions on Russian oligarchs, echoed Murphy’s call for Israel to get more involved.

“It is finally time for Israel to support Ukraine,” said the Illinois representative, who is leaving Congress at the end of this session.

“Iran is giving Russia drones that are murdering civilians. Israel is out of excuses to sit on the sideline and pretend [it] can’t do anything. The Biden administration needs to speak out loudly about the regime in Iran and support the protesters and provide Ukraine air defense,” added Kinzinger, referring to the ongoing protests led by Iranian women against the regime in Tehran.

Shortly after Israel formally refused the Ukrainian request, Kinzinger responded: “Ok now this is getting old. Why is Israel so afraid? Hopefully not because of politics,” tagging the Twitter account of the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Despite Jerusalem’s offers to assist in the development of early warning systems for civilians against incoming missiles and drones, American skeptics remain underwhelmed at best by the Israeli response.

“Long past time for Israel to counter Iran’s far less sophisticated technology with some of its own – and significantly step up its assistance to Ukraine,” wrote CNN global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga.

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin noted that the “big question is why Israel does not provide Ukraine with air defense systems, which could stop these Iranian drones.”

And following an apparent stand-off between the Israeli and Ukrainian governments over talks, Elliot A. Cohen – a former counselor in the U.S. Department of State between 2007 and 2009 – tweeted: “Benny Gantz not taking his Ukrainian counterpart’s phone call? Shame on you.”

Those defending Israel, however, noted the infeasibility of Ukraine’s requests going beyond geopolitical considerations.

Experts close to the administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, stress that Israel lacks the ability to send such systems – whether due to logistical capacity, supply-and-demand issues, early stages of development or reliance on third-party approval.

Furthermore, those experts believe the Biden administration understands Israel’s predicament on all accounts and will likely not change its public position on defense sales as long as it maintains its rhetorical support of Ukraine while condemning Russia.

When asked about the Ukraine-Israel stand-off, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged that the Department of Defense is “looking hard at what’s in the realm of possibility.” He stressed Israel’s “sovereign” decision on how it responds to such requests, though, and that it can do what it wants to preserve its national security “without judgment.”

However, those close to the administration noted that the more reliant Russia becomes on Iranian weapons, and the more it targets civilian infrastructure with those weapons, public pressure may escalate on Israel to provide solutions.

Private overtures may begin as soon as this week, when Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits Washington to meet with Biden and other senior U.S. officials.