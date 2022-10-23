Ohio Race Set to Provide Rare Phenomenon: A Republican Jewish Lawmaker

WASHINGTON – Several hotly contested midterm races in Ohio will play a significant role in determining whether Republicans manage to wrest back control of Congress. One uncompetitive race, however, looks set to provide a rare phenomenon: a GOP Jewish lawmaker.

Max Miller, a former Donald Trump aide who earned the latter’s enthusiastic endorsement, is expected to win his Cleveland-area race to succeed Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who leaves Congress after becoming persona non grata after voting for Trump’s impeachment over the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Should Miller take Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, he will join Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff as the GOP’s only Jewish members of Congress. (The other current Jewish congressman, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is standing as the Republican candidate in New York’s gubernatorial race.)

The 33-year-old Miller, whose mother and father both come from powerful families in the local Jewish community, first floated standing against Gonzalez in 2021, buying a house in his district and building up a groundswell of support – financial and otherwise – in hopes of unseating the Trump critic.

Trump immediately endorsed the former marine and rallied on his behalf, thanks to Miller’s loyalty to the former president, his photogenic appeal (Trump enthused that Miller “looked out of central casting”) as well as his anger at Gonzalez – one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him in January 2021.

Miller was reportedly known as the “Music Man” in the Trump White House, thanks to his ability to calm a raging Trump by playing his favorite show tunes. (These favorites apparently included “Memory” from “Cats.”)

Gonzalez, the first Latino to represent the Buckeye State in Congress, decided not to run again last year, citing his family and “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.” He had been censured by the Ohio Republican Party for his impeachment vote.

After redistricting pitted Miller against fellow pro-Trump incumbent Rep. Bob Gibbs, Trump maintained his support for Miller – leading Gibbs to effectively stand down and cede the race to Miller. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee has also formally endorsed Miller.

Despite Miller’s seemingly clear path to the nomination, alarming details surrounding his personal life began to emerge. Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend, publicly accused him of shoving and slapping her, months after it was originally reported in Politico.

The Politico report further highlighted Miller’s alleged quick-trigger temper, including a 2007 arrest for assault that was eventually dismissed – in part because he was a first-time offender. Miller sued Grisham for defamation and unsuccessfully sought an injunction in hopes of keeping her from discussing the alleged abuse.

Despite these concerns, Miller has earned the enthusiastic backing of the Republican Jewish Coalition. “After working on President Trump’s campaign in 2016 and as a senior official throughout the Trump administration, Max Miller became the GOP nominee to represent OH-7 in his first bid for public office,” its endorsement stated.

“Max has been a supporter of RJC for years and a regular attendee at our annual meeting in Las Vegas. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Max supports American military preeminence to ensure peace through strength. A Jewish American himself, Max will stand up to antisemites in Congress like Ilhan Omar and be a steadfast defender of the State of Israel,” it added.

Three competitive races

Beyond the Miller race, three competitive races could find two controversial pro-Trump Republicans elected to Congress.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur has served Ohio’s 9th Congressional District for nearly 40 years. During her decades in office, she has been among the leading Democrats promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Open gallery view Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur speaking to journalists outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington last month. Credit: Anna Moneymaker - AFP

Endorsed by J Street, she was one of the first supporters of the Obama administration’s diplomatic efforts with Iran that led to the 2015 nuclear deal. She has backed U.S. aid to both Israeli and Palestinian security forces, and was one of the earliest co-sponsors of the 2019 House resolution opposing settlement expansion and annexation.

Her Republican opponent, J.R. Majewski, is an ardent supporter of QAnon. A participant in the events of January 6, he has said he believed in “everything that’s been put out by Q,” posting relevant hashtags on Instagram and wearing a QAnon shirt while on Fox News.

Majewski has also described himself a “superfan” of Gab, the social media platform that is regarded as a haven for white supremacists, and has described its founder, Andrew Torba, as one of “America’s greatest patriots.”

However, the National Republican Congressional Committee cut almost $1 million in campaign funding to Majewski last month after it was reported that he lied about serving in Afghanistan during his time in the U.S. Air Force.

Open gallery view Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski at a news conference in Holland, Ohio, last month. Credit: Phillip L. Kaplan/AP

Majewski is not the only contentious Republican running who has trafficked in tropes widely derided as antisemitic. In the 13th district race to replace Rep. Tim Ryan – running in his own competitive Senate race against J.D. Vance – Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes is running against Republican attorney and former Miss Ohio Madison Gesiotto Gilbert.

Gilbert implicitly accused George Soros of funding protests that erupted following George Floyd’s murder in May 2020. She also previously supported Trump for saying “both sides” were at fault for the violence at the 2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally and backed demonstrators at the January 6 rally.

Sykes, meanwhile, is endorsed by J Street, the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Democratic Majority for Israel – in large part thanks to her attendance at a Trade Development Mission with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, aimed at promoting partnerships between Ohio and Israeli companies.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is backing Gilbert on the grounds that Sykes is “a typical denizen of the ‘swamp’ in Columbus,” and that Gilbert will be a “workhorse, not a show horse.”

Open gallery view Republican congressional candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert speaking during former President Donald Trump's rally in Youngstown, Ohio, last month. Credit: GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

Elsewhere in Ohio, pro-Trump Republican Rep. Steve Chabot is running in a tight battle in the 1st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Greg Landsman – in one of the Democrats’ best opportunities nationwide to flip a red seat.

A former chairman of the House’s Mideast subcommittee and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, Chabot has largely embodied GOP blanket support for Israel and has accordingly been endorsed by AIPAC. The RJC has also endorsed him thanks to his status as “a stalwart opponent of Obama and Biden’s misguided nuclear deals with Iran.”

Chabot, who voted to overturn the 2020 election results, came under fire in 2017 after sharing an image decried as antisemitic depicting a quotation from Steve Bannon accompanied by three parentheses – online code for Jewish – around the words “media” and “elite media.” He subsequently deleted the post, with his team explaining that he found the image in a Google search.

His opponent, Landsman – a Jewish Cincinnati city councilman – has long been a supporter of Israeli civil society organizations that support marginalized youth. The Democratic Majority for Israel and Jewish Democratic Council of America-endorsed Landsman has focused his campaign on education access based on his career as a nonprofit leader and public educator.

Statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight is currently predicting wins for Kaptur, Chabot and Gilbert.