U.S. Decries UN Commission of Inquiry's 'One-sided' Report on Israel-Palestine

WASHINGTON – The United States sharply condemned the open-ended Commission of Inquiry on Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, days after it released its 28-page report declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful under international law.

"We are deeply concerned by the Israel Commission of Inquiry’s one-sided report, which contributes to the polarization of the situation and does not advance prospects for peace," said U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor.

The commission, which released its report to the UN General Assembly on Friday, stated that "there are reasonable grounds to conclude that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is now unlawful under international law owing to its permanence and to actions undertaken by Israel to annex parts of the land de facto and de jure." The commission further appealed to the International Court of Justice to offer its opinion on the matter.

The COI was established last year following the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and is the first to have an “ongoing” mandate from the UN rights body. Israel refused to cooperate with the commission from the moment it was established, citing anti-Israel bias. Prime Minister Yair Lapid decried the report, meanwhile, as “distinctly antisemitic.”

The Biden administration has formally and publicly opposed the COI since its inception, and bipartisan U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly pushed for its defunding and shuttering. AIPAC has made legislation focused on its abolition a key lobbying priority, while the U.S. has endeavored to cut its budget by 25 percent in lieu of failing to block its establishment.

Such efforts only increased after Miloon Kothari, one of three human rights experts on the UN Human Rights Council's Commission of Inquiry, told the Mondoweiss website that he "would go as far as to raise the question of why [Israel is] even a member of the United Nations." He added that "we are very disheartened by social media that is controlled largely by — whether it is the Jewish lobby or specific NGOs."

"The COI’s open-ended nature and vague scope, along with the antisemitic remarks made by a member of the Commission, further demonstrate the disproportionate, biased treatment of Israel at the HRC," Taylor noted. Her comments echo State Department spokesperson Ned Price's general condemnation of the report upon its initial rollout earlier this week.

"We have made our concerns about this Commission of Inquiry clear from the start. Israel is consistently unfairly targeted in the UN system, including in the course of this Commission of Inquiry. Israel is the only country that’s subject to a standing country-specific agenda," Price said, adding that "no country should be immune from scrutiny, but no country should also be targeted unfairly, and that’s the principle that we seek to uphold."

Defenders of the report's mandate and its findings, however, decried what it alleges are "bad faith attempts" to distract from the realities of the current state of affairs on the ground. "Documenting and seeking an end to human rights abuses in Israel and the OPT, holding Israel accountable to universal human rights and legal standards, and advocating for the promotion and protection of universal human rights, including Palestinian rights, is not antisemitic," said Diaspora Alliance spokesperson Simone Zimmerman.