WASHINGTON – Doug Mastriano, the controversial Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is doubling down on his association with far-right extremists with records of antisemitic comments weeks before his hotly contested gubernatorial race against Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Mastriano is slated to speak at the "ReAwaken America Tour," organized by former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and entrepreneur Clay Clark, first reported by Pennsylvania’s LNP newspaper.

Rolling Stone has described the tour as “a monthly MAGA pageant that fills megachurches across the country” that is “equal parts tent revival, campaign rally, and three-ring circus.”

PBS FRONTLINE, meanwhile, noted that “ReAwaken acts as a petri dish for Christian nationalism and pushes the idea that there’s a battle underway between good and evil forces. Those who are considered evil include government officials and Democrats.”

Mastriano — who has attracted national scrutiny over his proximity to white supremacists, election-deniers and COVID-skeptics — will be joined by some of the alt-right's most notorious figures.

Open gallery view Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano being greeted by former President Donald Trump at a GOP rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., in Spetember. Credit: SPENCER PLATT - AFP

One speaker, South Carolina televangelist Mark Burns, told a 2016 Trump rally that “… Bernie gotta get saved, he gotta meet Jesus. … I don’t know, he’s got to have a coming to Jesus meeting.”

Other speakers include prominent Trump associates and conspiracy theory proponents such as Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell and Dr. Stella Immanuel.

Mastriano has notably alienated potential Jewish voters after accusing Shapiro of being out of touch with ordinary people, implicitly citing his active participation in the Jewish community as evidence.

The Republican has further come under repeated criticism for his associations with far-right platform Gab and its CEO Andrew Torba, paying the platform a $5,000 consulting fee earlier this year and defending receiving a $500 donation from Torba.

Beyond this, Mastriano was also present in Washington during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has previously compared gun control reform to 1930s Nazi policy and shared an image saying that legal abortion was worse than the Holocaust.

News of the rally comes after Mastriano campaigned with another alt-right luminary and conspiracy theorist, Jack Posobiec, despite calls from Shapiro's campaign to not promote him.

Open gallery view Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in 2016. Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Posobiec came to prominence after targeting Jewish journalists on Twitter and collaborating with white nationalists and neo-Nazis, all while sharing antisemitic memes and postings.

Mastriano, who has shared Posobiec's posts and images of them together on social media over the past several months, quoted the Bible in attacking Shapiro for his criticism, saying: “You know it says in Proverbs, 'Answer not a fool according to his folly,' right? Not gonna respond to his nonsense,” adding that “for some reason, [Shapiro] is waging war against the Catholic Church. I don't know what his beef is there."

Jenna Ellis, a former member of Trump's legal team now advising Mastriano, attacked Shapiro over him highlighting his Judaism, trafficking in antisemitic tropes of her own. "Josh Shapiro is at best a secular Jew in the same way Joe Biden is a secular Catholic — both are extremists for gender transition surgeries on minors and no limits on abortion."

Mastriano's proximity to extremism prompted Everytown for Gun Safety Action fund to target Mastriano with a massive $2.1 million media effort, noting Gab's role in the mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

“In Pittsburgh and across the Commonwealth, Pennsylvanians remember all too well what happened four years ago when someone filled with anti-Semitic hate got their hands on a gun,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

“The fact that Doug Mastriano is looking for support from the same online forum where the Tree of Life shooter posted his screed tells Pennsylvanians all they need to know about Mastriano’s extreme, dangerous agenda,” he added.

Open gallery view The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. Credit: Keith Srakocic/AP

Shapiro, meanwhile, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that he didn't expect antisemitism to become such an issue on the campaign, but it goes beyond personal matters.

"This isn't about me or how Doug Mastriano's words make me feel personally. It's about how he makes everyone in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania less safe when he spews this type of dangerous and hateful rhetoric,” Shapiro said, calling Mastriano unfit for office.

“He’s the only candidate in the nation who is actively recruiting white supremacists to be part of his campaign on Gab,” Shapiro continued, adding that “when someone shows you who you are, believe them.”

Fox News, meanwhile, has been defending and promoting Mastriano in recent days. "Mastriano is one of those guys you’re not allowed to talk about, or like, because he is absolutely beyond the pale somehow,” Tucker Carlson said prior to interviewing him. He then appeared other Fox News programming alongside Sean Hannity and its morning show Fox & Friends.