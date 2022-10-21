Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Classified Papers Seized From Trump Home Held U.S. Secrets About Iran, China, Washington Post Reports

The release of information in these documents would pose multiple risks, including endangering people helping U.S. intelligence efforts and compromising collection efforts

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
President Trump at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
President Trump at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Reuters
Reuters

Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

They included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile program, the report said, adding that the documents were considered to be among the most sensitive in the materials seized by the FBI.

The release of information in these documents would pose multiple risks, including endangering people helping U.S. intelligence efforts and compromising collection efforts, the newspaper cited experts as saying.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021.

The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home, and has warned that more classified documents may still be missing.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?