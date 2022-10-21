ACLU Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Overturn Arkansas’ Law Against Israel Boycotts

WASHINGTON—The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Arkansas filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday urging it to review whether an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel is an unconstitutional violation of free speech.

In June, the St. Louis-based U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a 2-1 decision last year by a three-judge panel of the court that found the requirement to be unconstitutional. This was the first time a federal appeals court ruled in favor of laws forbidding public contractors from being involved in Israel boycott movements.

The Arkansas Times had sued to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20 percent if they do not sign the pledge. The Times’ original lawsuit claimed that the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College refused to contract for advertising with the newspaper unless it signed the pledge, even though it was not engaged in a boycott against Israel.

A federal judge originally dismissed the Times’ lawsuit in 2019, ruling that such boycotts are not protected by the First Amendment. The three-judge panel of the appeals court then reversed that ruling, before the state successfully appealed to the full appeals court.

Arkansas' Republican legislators behind the 2017 law acknowledged it wasn’t prompted by a specific incident in the state, but was patterned off similar restrictions in at least 30 states with anti-BDS laws on the books. Civil liberties, free speech advocates and press freedom supporters have all strenuously opposed such laws, and federal courts have ruled similar laws in other states as unconstitutional.

Regarding the latest petition, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Arkansas argue that the law is an unconstitutional tax on free speech and infringes on the First Amendment right to boycott, in opposition to the appeals court's findings that “the purchasing decisions at the heart of a boycott” are not protected by the Constitution, even when the government selectively targets specific boycotts for special penalties.

“The Eighth Circuit’s decision in this case badly misreads binding precedent and withdraws First Amendment protection for freedoms that have been proudly exercised since the Boston Tea Party," said Brain Hauss, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project.

"Worse yet, the decision upholds the government’s power to selectively suppress boycotts that express messages with which the government disagrees. The Supreme Court should take up this case in order to reaffirm that the First Amendment protects the right to participate in politically-motivated consumer boycotts,” he added.

Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, noted that "the right to free speech includes the right to participate in political boycotts. America was founded on political boycotts, and boycotts are a powerful way to speak and create change. This state legislative majority wanted the government to have power to force people to relinquish their First Amendment rights or pay a penalty, and that is a dangerous step backward for our rights.”