Trump’s Midterm Threat to U.S. Jews: What if It’s Already Too Late?
Amid Trump's ominous antisemitic pronouncements, his bullying and his ongoing attack on democracy, the midterms will now answer a particularly fateful question: How dark the future is for U.S. Jews, and for America itself
Next week marks the fourth anniversary of the deadliest antisemitic mass-murder in American history, a white nationalist’s slaughter of 11 Jews at prayer in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
