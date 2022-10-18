In This Swing State, the Far Right Has Completed Its Takeover of the GOP

WASHINGTON – Perhaps no GOP election candidates embody the far right’s influence on the Republican Party more than in Arizona, where candidates for every race have been embroiled in controversy relating to extremism – and, in many cases, antisemitism.

The Republican candidates for the Grand Canyon State’s senatorial, gubernatorial, attorney general, secretary of state and several House races have each trafficked in tropes and dog-whistles on the campaign trail. Additionally, many of them had been accused of antisemitism prior to running for office.

In a Senate race that could help determine whether Republicans control Congress, Blake Masters, 35, has become one of the avatars for the far right’s apparent control over the party.

Masters once cited a “poignant quotation” by leading Nazi Herman Goering when arguing against U.S. intervention in foreign conflicts. He also criticized U.S. involvement in World War I, linking its entry to the “houses of Morgan and Rothschild.”

He also previously shared an article on Facebook in 2010 denouncing Israel as “the North Korea of the Middle East,” though has since adopted more traditional pro-Israel policies in line with the rest of the GOP.

Masters is among the few candidates in competitive Senate races that the Republican Jewish Coalition has opted not to endorse (he is trailing incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly by about 6 percentage points in the latest polling). However, he has been backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and is bankrolled chiefly by tech mogul Peter Thiel.

He has also been endorsed by leading white supremacists such as Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin and Gab CEO Andrew Torba, both of whom are considered the most prominent platformers and enablers of antisemitism.

Though Masters has rejected both endorsements, the fact that they see a candidate worthy of backing has caused significant concern on a local and national level.

While his race is garnering national attention, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has become arguably the biggest GOP celebrity of this cycle, with many deeming her Trump’s heir apparent.

A former Phoenix news anchor, Lake rose to prominence after calling for the 2020 presidential election results to be decertified. She has flirted with QAnon conspiracy theorists, including being endorsed by former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and appearing alongside QAnon influencer intheMatrixxx at an event organized by My Pillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell.

She also rallied alongside Lindell and Rep. Paul Gosar, considered to be among the most extremist members of Congress, during the primaries, and was also endorsed by Torba (an endorsement she later rejected).

Open gallery view Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake during a campaign rally in Mesa earlier this month. Credit: MARIO TAMA - AFP

Lake has frequently invoked George Soros on the campaign trail, saying the Jewish billionaire and Cindy McCain (the widow of Sen. John McCain) were conspiring to destroy the United States and promoting a “globalist agenda, a new world order.”

She, like Masters, has also promoted the idea of “great replacement theory,” which claims white Americans and Europeans are being “replaced” by immigrants. The conspiracy theory was considered a primary motivation behind the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, the 2018 massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and this year’s shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.

Lake also came under fire for temporarily endorsing Oklahoma State Senate candidate Jarrin Jackson, who claimed he was not “beholden” to Jews while posting conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds.

The Republican candidate for Arizona’s secretary of state, Mark Finchem, believes Democrats conspired to steal the election from Trump in 2020; he would control the state’s electoral system should he win on November 8.

Unlike the state’s other GOP candidates, Finchem embraced Torba’s endorsement and did not renounce his endorsement of Jackson.

He also compared the Loews Hotel chain’s decision to cancel a fundraiser for Sen. Josh Hawley in January 2021 to the Holocaust, tweeting: “Lowe’s [sic] has permanently lost my business This is what Hitler and Stalin did, what’s next camps? Ovens?”

Finchem also self-identifies as an “Oath Keeper” – the extremist anti-government militia movement that traffics in conspiracy theories – and attended the January 6 rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

He has stated that Arizonan Democratic politicians’ “loyalty is to George Soros and [Jewish billionaire] Mike Bloomberg. They want Arizona to be like California. Do not be deceived.”

His self-defense in itself touched on antisemitism. “Calling out Soros and Bloomberg and their political objectives is not antisemitic,” he said. “This is a political discussion, not a religious one. I love the Jewish people. I do not love Marxists who hate America. The gaslighting of patriots must end now,” Finchem added.

Open gallery view Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for Arizona secretary of state, speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa earlier this month. Credit: MARIO TAMA - AFP

GOP attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh, who has committed to prosecuting “crimes of the rigged 2020 election,” has also trafficked in explicit antisemitism. The 31-year-old former U.S. Army Reserve (who was endorsed by Trump) has repeatedly attacked Soros and posted antisemitic tropes about Jews being rich and influential disproportionate to the rest of the population when he was a teenager.

Bipartisan outrage

These candidates would potentially join lawmakers who are among the most extreme politicians in the country.

Gosar has spread conspiracies about Soros, is himself an election denier and was formally censured in 2021 for sharing a cartoon depicting the murder of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

He has been linked to extremist groups such as Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, as well as America First – the organization founded by Nick Fuentes, who has questioned the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust and stated that Israel has a malicious influence on U.S. policy. Gosar has spoken at several America First conferences – to bipartisan outrage – and has held fundraisers alongside Fuentes.

He was joined at the America First conference in February by a fellow election denier, State Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has appeared on the antisemitic TruNews streaming platform and was formally censured this year for threatening rival politicians with violence.

Republican officials opted not to include Rogers’ “inciting religious discrimination” in the censure language, saying that was protected by her First Amendment rights.

Open gallery view Republican Rep. Paul Gosar at the Capitol in Washington in July 2021. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Mary Ann Mendoza, meanwhile, won a state House primary two years after being removed as a speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention after sharing a twitter thread promoting the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” and claiming that the Rothschilds were plotting world domination with the hope of “enslaving” non-Jews.

The candidates’ extremism points to bigger issues within the state concerning the Jewish community. The Jewish population in Arizona’s crucial Maricopa County – which includes Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe – has grown by nearly 20 percent since 2002 and is now home to almost 100,000 Jews.

Earlier this year, the local Jewish community unsuccessfully sued the state with the hope of preventing it from using hydrogen cyanide – which was known by the Nazis as Zyklon B and used to murder Jews during the Holocaust – as a form of capital punishment. Arizona is the only U.S. state with a working gas chamber.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, meanwhile, ruled this summer that a local school district failed to respond appropriately to repeated instances of antisemitic harassment against a middle school student.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, statewide antisemitism rose by 155 percent in 2021 – the fourth-highest increase nationwide, with incidents including synagogue vandalism, antisemitic flyer distribution and swastikas spray-painted on cars.

“The numbers aren’t surprising when they come from a state with elected officials who actively contribute to Arizona’s antisemitic rhetoric,” said Tammy Gillies, the regional director of ADL in Arizona.