Why Being a ‘Bad Jew’ Is No Longer Bad for Jewish Americans
Emily Tamkin, the author of the new book ‘Bad Jews: A History of American Jewish Politics and Identities,’ tells Haaretz how Jewish America today is just as much Jared Kushner as it is Bernie Sanders
Charlottesville, the Tree of Life synagogue massacre, the Iranian nuclear deal, the Trump administration’s take on Jews, arguments over Israel – the past few years seem to have been especially fraught for Jewish Americans.
