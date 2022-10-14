ZOA to Award Donald Trump With Its Highest Honor

WASHINGTON — The Zionist Organization of America announced Friday it will be presenting former U.S. President Donald Trump with its most significant honor at its annual gala in November, calling him “the best friend Israel ever had in the White House.”

It is unclear whether Trump will speak at the gala, scheduled for one week after the midterm elections. “The ZOA rarely gives its Theodor Herzl Medallion and has presented it to renowned world leaders and dignitaries like Lord Balfour, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman, David Ben Gurion, Golda Meir, Menachem Begin, and Sheldon G. Adelson,” announced in a press release. The ZOA will also honor House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, at the event.

Among the presenters will be Miriam Adelson, the widow of Republican megadonor and ZOA patron Sheldon Adelson, who recently reportedly informed potential Republican presidential candidates that she will not get involved in the 2024 primary.

The ZOA, which highlighted Trump’s foreign and domestic agenda as president in its announcement, was perhaps the most supportive Jewish organization of Trump and those in his orbit, often drawing criticism from the rest of the Jewish establishment. In 2016, young Jewish protesters demonstrated outside a ZOA gala set to honor Steve Bannon, who was widely viewed as responsible for helping spread extremism and antisemitism.

"The Zionist Organization of America’s sole mission is to fight for Israel’s and the Jewish people’s safety and security and prosperity. Since President Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House, we felt it was our moral duty to thank him for all he did for the Jewish State and the Jewish people and to express our sincere appreciation—from moving the embassy to Jerusalem to recognizing the Golan Heights to the Abraham Accords to strengthening protection for Jews on campuses and so much more,” ZOA President Morton Klein said.

The right-wing organization would go on to host Trump-world figures that would perhaps be less welcome at other similar Jewish establishment events over the course of the Trump presidency, including far-right luminaries such as Sebastian Gorka, Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec.

Open gallery view U.S. President Donald Trump leaves a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in 2017. Credit: JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS

Klein was among the few Jewish establishment figures to not call U.S. President Joe Biden “president-elect” following his victory, telling JTA “I will not call him president-elect, I will say ‘likely president-elect.’”

The organization further illustrated its alignment with Trump following his presidency after electing as its national chairman David Schoen, who represented Trump at his second impeachment trial following the January 6 insurrection. Klein had originally deemed the Capitol riots “thoroughly unacceptable and intolerable” but clarified he meant that “the First Amendment does not permit use of violence during protests. One must investigate FBI agent reports that a busload of Antifa thugs came to instigate.”

The ZOA announcement comes one day after the Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots subpoenaed the former president – an irony not lost on ZOA’s critics in the Jewish establishment.

“At first I thought this was a bad joke. No way would anyone, on the very day that Trump is subpoenaed for attempting to literally overthrow our system of government, announce that they are honoring him. Turns out it’s not a joke, just a horrible example of how broken our politics are,” Americans for Peace Now CEO Hadar Susskind said. “Of course the New York State hearing that Trump has on October 31st may preclude him from participating. But what’s a little crime between friends?”