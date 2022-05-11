Haaretz - back to home page
The ADL’s Crazily Irresponsible Crusade Against anti-Zionism

When the ADL, tasked with protecting the Jewish community, blindly equates the escalating violence of the white Christian Right with pro-Palestinian human rights activism, it actually puts American Jews in danger

Shane Burley
Ben Lorber
Shane Burley
Ben Lorber

In a move that has become all too predictable, yet nonetheless worrying, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently announced a new intensification of its longstanding campaign to falsely equate criticism of Israel with the growing threat of antisemitism.

