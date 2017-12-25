U.S. Announces Cut to UN Budget: 'American Generosity Will No Longer Go Unchecked'

The U.S. mission to the UN announced on Monday that it would cut $285 million from the 2018-2019 budget, calling the reduction a "success."

The statement released quoted U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, calling the UN "inefficient" and saying that negotiations resulted in reducing "the UN's bloated management and support functions," and advocated for additional support of U.S. policies.

Haley further added that the U.S. mission will "no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked."

Last week, the UN General Assembly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's December 7 announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital in a 128 to 9 vote, with 35 abstentions.

The General Assembly's emergency discussion took place after the U.S. vetoed an Egyptian draft resolution seeking to reaffirm Jerusalem's status as unresolved, which was presented to the Security Council. All 14 other members states voted in favor of the resolution.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Following the vote, Haley said called the vote "an insult" and said that it won't be forgotten. She further said about the U.S. veto: “We do it with no joy, but we do it with no reluctance," and that "The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy."

The Trump Administration responded to the General Assembly vote, announcing they would exit from UNESCO. Before the vote, Trump threatened to slash U.S. aid to countries voting in favor of the resolution.