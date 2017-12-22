Jake Tapper Slams UN for Giving Human Rights Abusers Platform to Condemn Israel

CNN's Jake Tapper called out the United Nations for giving a "moral platform" to dictators and human rights abusers and singling out Israel by passing a resolution rejecting Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

“The United Nations General Assembly, from 2012-2015, has adopted 97 resolutions specifically criticizing an individual country, and of those 97, 83 have focused on Israel. That is 86 percent,” said Tapper.

Tapper insisted there are many issues inherent with Trump's decision, but scoffed at the fact that leaders responsible for humanitarian crises and human rights abuses are now lecturing the United States over its Israel policy.

“Now certainly Israel is not above criticism, but considering the genocide of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, the lack of basic human rights in North Korea, the children starving in the streets of Venezuela, the citizens of Syria targeted for murder by their own leader using the most grotesque and painful of weapons, you have to ask is Israel truly deserving of 86 percent of the world’s condemnation? Or possibly is something else afoot at the United Nations, something that allows the representative of the Assad government to lecture the United States for moving its embassy?”