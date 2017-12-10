White House on Abbas' Refusal to Meet Pence: Palestinians Are Walking Away Again From Dialogue

It is unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region, the White House lamented in a statement released Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence said that by refusing the meet, the latter during his upcoming trip to the region, the PA was turning its back on a dialogue about the future of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On Thursday, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub said that Pence was "unwelcome in Palestine.

“In the name of Fatah I say that we will not welcome Trump’s deputy in the Palestinian Territories. He asked to meet (Abbas) on the 19th of this month in Bethlehem, such a meeting will not take place,” Jibril Rajoub he stated.

Pence is expected to visit the region later this month. He is set to travel to Israel and to the West Bank city of Bethlehem. It was not clear what Rajoub's remarks meant for the West Bank portion of Pence's trip, but Politico reported Thursday that Pence “still intends to meet with Abbas and Palestinian leaders and thinks any decision to pull out of the meeting would be counterproductive,” a White House official was quoted as saying.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

The Palestinian reluctance to communicate with administration officials comes on the heels of last week's declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

The Palestinians wish to see a Palestinian state established with East Jerusalem as its capital, and Abbas said in the wake of Trump's monumental announcement that by making such a move the U.S. has proved it is unfit to serve as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.