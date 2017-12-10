Seth Rogen to Boycott SiriusXM After Steve Bannon Rejoins

Comedian Seth Rogen announced on Twitter Friday that he will not appear on SiriusXM radio as scheduled, in response to the satellite radio provider hiring Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on teusday [sic] but I’m no longer doing it because I can’t bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon,” Rogen wrote on Twitter.

“Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And fuck Steve Bannon.”

Sirius announced the day before that the controverisal Bannon would return to hosting Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel - a job Bannon had before taking management of Donald Trump's election campaign.