'SNL' Puts Franken, Moore, Lauer and Trump on Santa's 'Naughty List'
'I learned that if you admit you did something wrong you don't get in trouble, but if you deny it, they let you keep your job'
"Saturday Night Live" used a Christmas themed cold open to skewer many of the powerful men accused of sexual harassment and assault as part of the #MeToo movement. Saturday night's episode started in a mall with kids visiting Santa to ask for their Christmas presents and eventually ripped into Al Franken, Matt Lauer, Roy Moore and President Trump.
"I don't want any presents this year. I just want everything to be OK," asked on little girl.
Kate McKinnon, playing one of Santa's elf replied, "I know that things seem particularly insane. Like truly mind-bendingly insane, and we seem to have lost all perspective on what's naughty or nice.
"I know," the girl shot back. "I've seen Fox News."
McKinnon'S elf continued, "But as bad as things might seem, I promise you, Jenny, it will be okay. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not for another three years, forty two days, and 24 minutes, Jenny, but most people in America are good people. and eventually good people will fix our country."
Santa said to another little, "I'm sure we can all learn a lesson from what's going on in the news."
And the girl replied with her Christmans lesson, "I learned that if you admit you did something wrong you don't get in trouble, but if you deny it, they let you keep your job," she said.
