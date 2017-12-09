Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Reform Jews: Trump's Jerusalem Move Hinders Mideast Peace

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Friday she worries that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital will make it harder to achieve peace in the Middle East.

Addressing several thousand attendees at The Union For Reform Judaism convention in Boston, the Massachusetts Democrat said she believes a two-state solution is the best hope for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

While Warren said Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, she added that diplomacy between Israelis and Palestinians should determine the final status of the city.

She also said Trump should deliver a "comprehensive strategy" for negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel.

The Union For Reform Judaism said in response to Trump's announcement Wednesday that while the president was affirming "an age-old dream of the Jewish people," it had serious concerns about the timing of the announcement, which it said could undercut peace efforts.