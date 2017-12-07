Anderson Cooper and Roy Moore Spokeswoman Clash in Off the Rails Interview

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's spokewoman Janet Porter faced off in a heated on air interview Wednesday night. Moore's campaign has been fighting off sexual assault allegations by blaming outside groups for attacks on Moore.

Moore's campaign has recently received open endorsements from Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee despite the swirling allegations and hateful comments surrounding the campaign.

Cooper launched into Porter saying, "Your campaign has blamed an awful lot of people for accusations being made by women against Roy Moore."

Cooper then listed them: "Doug Jones, George Soros, the DNC, Mitch McConnell, mainstream Republicans, The Washington Post, the 'lynch mob media' as you called them, homosexuals, transgender people, and criminals. Can you just explain to me how all these people got together and came up with this plot against Roy Moore? ... I don't know if there's like a conference call that Mitch McConnell and radical homosexuals are on, but it would be fascinating to hear that."

"When you have false allegations that are generated by The Washington Post, there tends to be a pile-on," Porter shot back. "That's how a lynch mob works."

"You know, you can ridicule Biblical beliefs if you want, but it's not going to fly in Alabama," Porter said.

"I'm not ridiculing," Cooper said, "I'm giving you quotes of exactly what your candidate has said, you're the spokesperson, and you ... seem either not to know what his positions are or unwilling to actually tell me what his positions are."