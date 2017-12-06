Schumer Claims He Advised Donald Trump to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's 'Undivided' Capital

Senate Minority Leader and New York Democrat Charles Schumer claims he told President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem the "undivided" capital of Israel. Schumer made the revelation Tuesday night speaking to The Weekly Standard ahead of Trump's expected announcement Wednesday.

The White House also said Tuesday that Trump will announce that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but will delay moving the embassy from Tel Aviv until a later date.

Schumer had spoken about the issue in October to the Jewish Telegraph Agency saying, “President Trump’s recent comments suggest his indecisiveness on the embassy’s relocation. As someone who strongly believes that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel, I am calling for the U.S. Embassy in Israel to be relocated to Jerusalem."

"Moving the embassy as soon as possible would appropriately commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification and show the world that the U.S. definitively acknowledges Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” added Schumer.

Any recognition of Israel’s control over the city will be welcomed by Israel, a close American ally, and be popular with pro-Israel evangelical Christian voters who make up a key part of Trump’s base. But it could also trigger violence in the region, derail a developing U.S. Mideast peace plan before it even gets off the ground and infuriate key allies in the Arab world and in the West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report