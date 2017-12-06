Donald Trump Jr. Arrives for Questioning With House Panel Amid New Revelations

Donald Trump Jr. has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview as part of the House intelligence committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The interview with President Donald Trump’s eldest son comes as both the House and Senate intelligence panels are investigating a meeting that Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign officials held with Russians last year. They’re also interested in messages Trump Jr. exchanged with WikiLeaks, the website that leaked emails from top Democratic officials during the campaign.

Washington was stunned Tuesday night by new revelations that Trump Jr. asked Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting whether she had evidence of illegal donations to the Clinton Foundation, reported NBC News. The lawyer told the Senate Judiciary Committee the details of her meeting with Trump Jr. in answers to written questions obtained exclusively by NBC News.

The interview is being held behind closed doors, and Trump Jr. arrived out of sight of cameras through a back entrance.

The Senate intelligence committee also hopes to interview Trump Jr. before the end of the year. He has already spoken to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close