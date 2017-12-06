Tillerson Says No Normalization of NATO Ties With Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Wednesday that the Western allies agreed there was 'no normalisation' of ties with Russia.

Tillerson said the military alliance would not return soon to regular NATO-Russia Council meetings.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's expected announcement that the United States will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Tillerson said that Trump was committed to the Middle-East Peace Process and had set up a team in place after entering the White House to deal with the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and work on 'new approaches.'

He declined to go into detail on plans to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Tillerson also said there was no truth in reports that the White House had a plan to fire him and replace him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo.

