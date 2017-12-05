U.S. Issues Travel Warning for Jerusalem's Old City, West Bank Amid Embassy Row

The U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem issued on Tuesday a travel warning calling on American citizens living in the city not to travel to the Old City or the West Bank after Palestinians announced plans for three days of rage and protest later this week.

The warning comes shortly following U.S. President Donald Trump's annoucement to Middle East leaders that he intends to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, inspiring furious reactions from countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq and plans to demonstrate in Israel.

Security 🚨 Message for US 🇺🇸 Citizens ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NCXhVK7daD — USCGJerusalem (@USCGJerusalem) December 5, 2017

"With widespread calls for demonstrations beginning December 6 in Jerusalem and the West Bank, U.S. government employees and their family members are not permitted until further notice to conduct personal travel in Jerusalem's Old City and in the West Bank, to include Bethlehem and Jericho," the notice read.

"United States citizens should avoid areas where crowds have gathered and where increased police and/or military presence is," it added.

Palestinian factions in the West Bank announced on Tuesday that they would carry out three days of protest across the West Bank that will start on Wednesday and last until Friday at the very least. According to Palestinian leaders, marches against the decision are being backed by the Palestinian Authority.

The Israeli defense establishment is preparing for the demonstrations ahead, and thousands of policemen are expected to be on duty in Jerusalem on Friday. The main concern is that lone wolf attacks will be carried out by perpetrators across the city.