Roy Moore Accused of anti-Semitism After Lashing Out at 'Rich, Not American' George Soros

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Alabama Senator currently facing allegations of sexual violence, has been accused of anti-Semitism after he lashed out at billionaire George Soros on American Family Radio.

Soros, a Hungarian-born Jew who has spent a large part of his fortune funding pro-democracy and human rights groups, has repeatedly been targeted by the right in the U.S., EU and even Israel, in particular over his support for more open immigration.

Despise Soros, believe his actions are hurting this country, but this answer from Roy Moore is straight up antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/VPMSqxHsOj — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 5, 2017

Moore said that Soros' agenda is "not American culture" and that he "comes from another world that I don't identify with," adding that "no matter how much money he's got, he's still going to the same place that people who don't recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going."

The Reagan Battalion, a conservative news source, tweeted Moore's comments, calling them "straight up antisemitism."

Moore, a Republican who had been a heavy favorite to win the election against Democrat Doug Jones, denied a Washington Post story detailing serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

While some members of the Republican leadership including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have called for Moore to leave the race amid accusations, U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the candidate on Monday.

A Breitbart article published on Sunday claims that Soros is funding efforts across Alabama to register convicted felons to vote against Moore in the upcoming special election.

The article lists a number of Soros-funded organizations working with "radical leftist" and "half-brother of the infamous controversial Rev. Al Sharpton," Pastor Kenneth Glasgow toward this aim, including the ACLU, The Ordinary People Society, and other legal and advocacy groups "demanding full voting rights be given to felons released from prison, including those convicted of murder, rape and other violent crimes."

Several women have accused Moore of sexual assault or misconduct when they were teenagers and Moore was in his early 30s. Reuters has not independently verified the reports.

Some of Moore's supporters say they continue to back him despite allegations, because they believe that his female accusers are being paid by Soros to lie about sexual misconduct, say reports in the Huffington Post.

Moore, 70, returned to the campaign trail last week calling the allegations against him “dirty politics.”