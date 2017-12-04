Trump praises Allen Dershowitz's legal defense against an obstruction of justice charge

Donald Trump praised Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Twitter Monday morning following Dershowitz's appearance on Fox and Friends. On the program, said to be Donald Trump's favorite, Dershowitz refuted Senator Dianne Feinstein's assertion that Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice in the Trump-Russia probe.

"I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House, the comments every day, the continual tweets. And I see it most importantly in what happened with the firing of Director Comey, and it is my belief that that is directly because he did not agree to ‘lift the cloud’ of the Russia investigation. That’s obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Dershowitz argues that Trump, as president, is explicitly granted the constitutional power to have fired FBI Director James Comey and to tell the Justice Department who to investigate and who not to investigate.

"If Congress were ever to charge him with obstruction of justice for exercising his constitutional authority under Article II, we'd have a constitutional crisis," Dershowitz said.

