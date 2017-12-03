Trump Attacks His Own FBI: 'Worst in History!'

The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from Mueller’s team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump is attacking his own FBI in a series of tweets and says the law enforcement agency’s reputation is “in Tatters - worst in History!” The president says in a tweet that “we will bring it back to greatness.”

The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

He writes after years under fired FBI director James Comey, “with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more),” the agency’s reputation “is in Tatters - worst in History!’” The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI Director Chris Wray “needs to clean house.”

The president said earlier Sunday he never asked Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

