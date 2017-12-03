Kushner, McFarland Take Center Stage in FBI Trump-Russia Probe

Former Trump adviser K.T. McFarland told a friend in an email when she was on Trump's transition team that Russia 'threw' the U.S. election to Trump

In this March 29, 2017, file photo, then-Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland speaks at the Women's Empowerment Panel, at the White House in Washington AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former adviser K.T. McFarland were the Trump transition officials who spoke to former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn about his contacts with Russian officials, CNN reported over the weekend.

McFarland told a friend in an email when she was on Trump's transition team that Russia "threw" the U.S. election to Trump, The New York Times reported Saturday.

McFarland went on to serve in the Trump White House and has been nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Singapore. CNN also reported she met with investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking at contacts between Russians and the Trump administration. 

 

